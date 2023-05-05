Fumigation and elimination of hatcheries to prevent dengue and malaria – Diario La Hora

To avoid contagion of these diseases in the winter season it is
recommendable to eliminate breeding grounds for flies that may exist
at your home or nearby
TEXT
Valeria Quiñonez responsible for the surveillance department
prevention and control and zoonotic strategy informs us of the
reactivation of fumigations in the different sectors of
emeralds and prevention of diseases transmitted by
flies.
In previous years as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic
Esmeraldas and at the country level suffered a shortage in all
the chemicals required for what is vector control.
There was no insecticide for spraying, since 2020
Up to now there is no abate for water, this year
2023 they received a supply of liquid deltamethrin
at 2.5% (It is an insecticide that controls effectively and action
prolonged plagues).
fumigation resumed
With which the fumigation of the sectors is being carried out from the
southern zone to the northern zone, from the month of April began with the
fumigation from the Vuelta Larga sector to the Las
Palms by means of an established programming that is had which
It is done in cycles. (the first cycle ended in April)
Since this last Thursday, a new cycle began, and it is
carrying out the fumigation in the aforementioned sectors, it is
emphasize that fumigation only eliminates the adult vector.
Risky fumigations in sectors
Valeria Quiñonez, tells us through versions of the people who
fumigations are being carried out in different sectors of the city,
This becomes somewhat dangerous in several neighborhoods of Esmeraldas,
where they have tried to strip you of your belongings and in other cases
Stones and other objects have been thrown at them.
The head of the strategy surveillance department
prevention, control and zoonotics requests the collaboration of citizens in
these conflicting sectors to allow entry to the neighborhoods to
that fumigation be carried out to avoid outbreaks of this disease.
Preventive measures
Citizens to avoid contagion of these and other diseases
that are transmitted by the bite of the flies must eliminate the
breeding sites if the community or the population in general are the main ones and what
The primary thing to do is the destruction of hatcheries.
Clear the weeds that are around your home,
through community mingas, eliminate stagnant water in the
fronts and patios of houses, bottles, containers, tires or any
another element that can accumulate water and that can serve as
vector hatchery.
Keep the water tanks in our homes clean and well
covered so that the fly cannot deposit its eggs in them and
become a threat within our homes.
As in the locality we suffer from the scarcity of the vital liquid and in the
houses we keep the water in buckets or pomas and others, it is
Once these are full, he recommends trying to cover them with some other
material that prevents the entry of flies to these reservoirs of
agua.
Dengue and malaria cases
The Aedes aegypti vector that transmits dengue reproduces in
clean water, therefore it is recommended to keep the containers covered
of water inside our homes, otherwise we would be
living with the enemy internally, an enemy that can
get sick and cause our event.
Since he reproduces in clean waters, which are within
our homes, on the other hand, the Anophele vector that produces the
malaria (or paludism) which is a disease caused by a parasite
Plasmodium, which is transmitted by the bite of a mosquito
infected, it reproduces in dirty water.
Currently, 6 cases of malaria are reported between Esmeraldas and
Rioverde, the last high outbreak that was recorded was in 2021 in
sectors such as Vargas Torres Island, Cananga, Pianguapi and the
Fontana. In the case of dengue there is a high rate of cases.
Do not self medicate
If the person feels unwell, fever, chills, headache has
Immediately go to the nearest health center
your home to have the required tests performed, but not
automedicarse.
In the case of dengue, you must be seen by a doctor for
assessment so that the necessary medication can be prescribed
for the speedy recovery of the patient.
PHOTO
FUMIGATION. After several years, the
fumigations in the neighborhoods of Esmeraldas, for the prevention of
diseases transmitted by the bite of mosquitoes.