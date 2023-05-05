Fumigation and elimination of hatcheries to prevent dengue and malaria – Diario La Hora

To avoid contagion of these diseases in the winter season it is

recommendable to eliminate breeding grounds for flies that may exist

at your home or nearby

Valeria Quiñonez responsible for the surveillance department

prevention and control and zoonotic strategy informs us of the

reactivation of fumigations in the different sectors of

emeralds and prevention of diseases transmitted by

flies.

In previous years as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic

Esmeraldas and at the country level suffered a shortage in all

the chemicals required for what is vector control.

There was no insecticide for spraying, since 2020

Up to now there is no abate for water, this year

2023 they received a supply of liquid deltamethrin

at 2.5% (It is an insecticide that controls effectively and action

prolonged plagues).

fumigation resumed

With which the fumigation of the sectors is being carried out from the

southern zone to the northern zone, from the month of April began with the

fumigation from the Vuelta Larga sector to the Las

Palms by means of an established programming that is had which

It is done in cycles. (the first cycle ended in April)

Since this last Thursday, a new cycle began, and it is

carrying out the fumigation in the aforementioned sectors, it is

emphasize that fumigation only eliminates the adult vector.

Risky fumigations in sectors

Valeria Quiñonez, tells us through versions of the people who

fumigations are being carried out in different sectors of the city,

This becomes somewhat dangerous in several neighborhoods of Esmeraldas,

where they have tried to strip you of your belongings and in other cases

Stones and other objects have been thrown at them.

The head of the strategy surveillance department

prevention, control and zoonotics requests the collaboration of citizens in

these conflicting sectors to allow entry to the neighborhoods to

that fumigation be carried out to avoid outbreaks of this disease.

Preventive measures

Citizens to avoid contagion of these and other diseases

that are transmitted by the bite of the flies must eliminate the

breeding sites if the community or the population in general are the main ones and what

The primary thing to do is the destruction of hatcheries.

Clear the weeds that are around your home,

through community mingas, eliminate stagnant water in the

fronts and patios of houses, bottles, containers, tires or any

another element that can accumulate water and that can serve as

vector hatchery.

Keep the water tanks in our homes clean and well

covered so that the fly cannot deposit its eggs in them and

become a threat within our homes.

As in the locality we suffer from the scarcity of the vital liquid and in the

houses we keep the water in buckets or pomas and others, it is

Once these are full, he recommends trying to cover them with some other

material that prevents the entry of flies to these reservoirs of

agua.

Dengue and malaria cases

The Aedes aegypti vector that transmits dengue reproduces in

clean water, therefore it is recommended to keep the containers covered

of water inside our homes, otherwise we would be

living with the enemy internally, an enemy that can

get sick and cause our event.

Since he reproduces in clean waters, which are within

our homes, on the other hand, the Anophele vector that produces the

malaria (or paludism) which is a disease caused by a parasite

Plasmodium, which is transmitted by the bite of a mosquito

infected, it reproduces in dirty water.

Currently, 6 cases of malaria are reported between Esmeraldas and

Rioverde, the last high outbreak that was recorded was in 2021 in

sectors such as Vargas Torres Island, Cananga, Pianguapi and the

Fontana. In the case of dengue there is a high rate of cases.

Do not self medicate

If the person feels unwell, fever, chills, headache has

Immediately go to the nearest health center

your home to have the required tests performed, but not

automedicarse.

In the case of dengue, you must be seen by a doctor for

assessment so that the necessary medication can be prescribed

for the speedy recovery of the patient.

FUMIGATION. After several years, the

fumigations in the neighborhoods of Esmeraldas, for the prevention of

diseases transmitted by the bite of mosquitoes.