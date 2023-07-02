Fun and entertainment at the Wels town festival

For Michael Dittrich, the Wels town festival is a perfect opportunity to put his club on display. And the largest that Wels has to offer. The Flyers ended the season successfully. On the town square, the Bundesliga club and its chairman present themselves as a big basketball family with the sister club FC-Neustadt: “The focus is on having fun,” says the club manager, juggling an orange painted like a basketball. “If we have income from the sale of food and drinks, we can be satisfied.”

Two hours “Hoamspü”

After “Bigtime” last night on the town square, the Austropop cover band “Hoamspü” will take part in the finale from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. today. Good entertainment is guaranteed from 5 p.m. by the band “Des kau da Wuascht sei”.

White Seagull chairman Andreas Grosch at the flight simulator Photo: fam

Visitors are invited to test their skills at more than 60 hands-on stations in the afternoon. The Wels pilot club Weiße Möwe trains prospective pilots on a flight simulator at the Zwinger. Chairman Andreas Grosch wants to raise awareness of his club: “Many people in Wels don’t even know that we have an airfield,” Grosch knows from conversations with visitors.

A fun and games paradise awaits children and young people. The offer ranges from the Splish-Splash-Waterfun-Arena in the Ringstraße to the mobile games in the Pollheimerpark.

Apprentices from Resch & Frisch whet the appetite for their job. Image: fam

Leading Wels companies use the town festival, which ends today, to look for apprentices. While prospective bakers and confectioners are showing how to decorate gingerbread at the Resch & Frisch stand on the Ringstrasse, the Felbermayr company is using a crane to lift the daring 56 meters up on the town square. A bungee jump costs 69 euros.

Charitable organizations are also represented. Clubs like the Lions, Lebenshilfe, Chancengross and Rui Barbosa show that despite the party mood, the poorest should not be forgotten.

Flyers chairman Michael Dittrich invites the basketball community. Image: fam

The emergency organizations on Kaiser-Josef-Platz, who appear as everyday heroes, also deserve a lot of attention, while the 14th tank battalion stationed in the Wels Hessen barracks demonstrates its military capability with a leopard.

