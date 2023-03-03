Silvestre Dangond is one of the Vallenato artists most recognized internationallya distinction that has been earned with merits.

However, many know the artist but few people really know the person behind the singer. In this sense, Universo Vallenato shared some fun facts about Silvestre Dangond.

1. Although it is true that the artist rarely shows his feelings in public or in songs, this curious fact could surprise you. At the time of recording his single ‘Culpa de los dos’, which belongs to the album ‘La 9na batalla’, Silvestre Dangond shed some tears letting it be understood that he is simply human and his songs not only reach the hearts of their followersbut also that of its own interpreter.

2. This information has to do with what the vallenato singer did before becoming an artist. In some interviews, Silvestre himself has mentioned who was a messenger in an English academy, however, he also dedicated himself at some time to sell empanadas in the Transport Terminal from Valledupar.

3. In addition to being a performer of many vallenato hits, Silvestre has ventured into the world of presentation and acting, receiving praise from his followers. Activities like these and businesses in which he has undertaken, have allowed him to take a break from music.

4. As many can imagine, thanks to his local, national and international recognition, Silvestre Dangond became throughout his career the highest paid vallenato artist in the world.

5. This data goes hand in hand with the previous one. And it is that thanks to the money raised thanks to his musical career and his different businesses, Dangond is for now the only vallenato artist with a private plane. Will one of the new generation succeed in snatching the position from him?