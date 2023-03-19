Mercedes Rodríguez, coordinator of citizen awareness, reported that on this occasion 100 people were attended, including sociologists, anthropologists and family members.

Mercedes Rodríguez, coordinator of Citizen Awareness, reported that on this occasion 100 people were treated in the following specialties: 26 patients treated in internal medicine; Nephrology 6; Pediatrics: 8 children; Mastology: 5 people; in gynecology 6 people were treated and 10 for traumatology.

Also present were the Neighborhood Union for Citizen Participation, the Cuidamos Tu Salud Farmatodo program, a company that supported with blood pressure measurement, diabetes screening and screening (weight and height).

Similarly, in the dental area, 2 children were checked for cavities and fluoride was applied where no cavities were detected.

At least 30 people were treated for hypertension and diabetes screening, with the result of 50% hypertensive people and 42% diabetics.

It should be noted that through the foundations it was also possible to deliver medicines.

Rodríguez, who is a member of the union of sociologists and anthropologists, stated that, according to the diagnosis of Dr. Antonia Tineo, an internist, the most frequent pathology was arterial hypertension, which in turn has been one of the most frequent observed in the last days held in the entity.

