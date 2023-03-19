Home News Fundación Conciencia ciudadana held a conference for sociologists
Fundación Conciencia ciudadana held a conference for sociologists

Fundación Conciencia ciudadana held a conference for sociologists

Mercedes Rodríguez, coordinator of citizen awareness, reported that on this occasion 100 people were attended, including sociologists, anthropologists and family members.

The special day was aimed at sociologists, anthropologists and their families.

sociologistsanthropologists and family members received care with the contribution of the College of Physicians who provided the facilities for the Citizen Conscience Foundation to carry out said activity there.

Mercedes Rodríguez, coordinator of Citizen Awareness, reported that on this occasion 100 people were treated in the following specialties: 26 patients treated in internal medicine; Nephrology 6; Pediatrics: 8 children; Mastology: 5 people; in gynecology 6 people were treated and 10 for traumatology.

Also present were the Neighborhood Union for Citizen Participation, the Cuidamos Tu Salud Farmatodo program, a company that supported with blood pressure measurement, diabetes screening and screening (weight and height).

Similarly, in the dental area, 2 children were checked for cavities and fluoride was applied where no cavities were detected.

At least 30 people were treated for hypertension and diabetes screening, with the result of 50% hypertensive people and 42% diabetics.

It should be noted that through the foundations it was also possible to deliver medicines.

Rodríguez, who is a member of the union of sociologists and anthropologists, stated that, according to the diagnosis of Dr. Antonia Tineo, an internist, the most frequent pathology was arterial hypertension, which in turn has been one of the most frequent observed in the last days held in the entity.

Citizen Consciousness Foundation held a conference for sociologists laverdaddemonagas.com conciencia2
The President of the College of Physicians, Dr. Hugo Febres attended the Nephrology consultation, his specialty.
Citizen Consciousness Foundation held a conference for sociologists laverdaddemonagas.com conciencia3
The mastology consultation was very crowded.
Citizen Consciousness Foundation held a conference for sociologists laverdaddemonagas.com conscience 4
Medicines were also delivered to sociologists and relatives.
Fundación Conciencia Ciudadana held a conference for sociologists laverdaddemonagas.com conscience 5
The patients were cared for by medical professionals.
Citizen Awareness Foundation held a conference for sociologists laverdaddemonagas.com atencion2
Numerous doctors worked on the day.
Citizen Awareness Foundation held a conference for sociologists laverdaddemonagas.com abedelnase jordi1
Dr. Abedelnaser Yordi attended patients in Gynecology.

