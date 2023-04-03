ENVIRONMENT. –

Fundación Futuro and the Ministry of the Environment, Water and Ecological Transition (MAATE) signed an agreement to declare the “Mashpi-Tayra Wildlife Refuge” under the private subsystem of the National System of Protected Areas of MAATE, which was conceived to guarantee the conservation of biodiversity and the protection of ecosystem services such as water, forests, and genetic resources.

Juan Carlos Berrú, executive president ‘Grupo Futuro’ together with the authorities of the participating institutions.

This new agreement is committed to a long-term conservation model with an innovative and human approach, investing efforts in local governance, education and sustainable livelihoods as essential components of inclusive and holistic conservation for Mashpi and its surroundings.

The “Mashpi-Tayra Wildlife Refuge” has its financial sustainability strategy and is preparing to join the portfolio of MAATE’s Ecuador Carbono Cero program. With this plan it is expected to provide incentives for the conservation and restoration of forest remnants of the neighbors of the surrounding communities in the Chocó Andino area.

Currently, thanks to the efforts of Grupo Futuro and Metropolitan Touring, owner and operator of the Mashpi Lodge hotel, 2,800 hectares of protected forest have been integrated into the “Mashpi-Tayra Wildlife Refuge”, a place where, thanks to sustainable tourism, science and conservation, it has been possible to learn about the species of flora and fauna that inhabit this unique forest in the world, as well as to discover new specimens thanks to investigations between the biologist of the reserve and national and international institutions. “Our dream is bigger than Mashpi, we want to inspire and involve our neighbors in order to connect through biocorridors to the Cotacachi Cayapas National Park and the Mindo Nambillo Protected Forest” commented Carolina Proaño-Castro, Executive Director of Fundación Futuro, who also stated “We are aware that this title entails the great responsibility of conserving, improving and publicizing the incredible natural heritage that surprises us more every day, sharing this resource with the rest of Ecuador and the world, being a benchmark for care and sustainable use”.