Fundación Tesãi celebrates 26 years of active presence in the Health of Alto Paraná and region

The Health Foundation celebrates its anniversary this July 1st.

The Area 2 Hospital of the Tesãi Foundation celebrates its 26th anniversary with a process of great positive transformations, management model, sustainable growth in infrastructure, equipment, human capital and the social component thanks to the agreement with Itaipu Binacional.

Brief relate

The Tesãi Foundation was instituted by the Binational Itaipú. It is a non-profit entity whose main objective is the provision of medical assistance services, protection and preservation of human health.

The Tesãi Foundation has been in charge since 1997. The Hospital of Area 2 between 1978 and 1994 was run by the company Conempa. In May 1997, its statutes were approved by decree of the Executive Power, beginning to operate on July 1 of that same year.

The Hospital goes through a constant process of innovations and improvements in the quality of service, acquisition and investment in technology, hiring new duly certified professionals, more medical specialties, with an organizational culture that promotes the sense of belonging of its human resources, committed with its policyholders, beneficiaries, users and society in general.

Today the Tesãi Foundation is synonymous with efficiency with sane accounts and administrative-financial balance.

satellite hospitals

Through a monthly monetary transfer to the Tesãi Foundation – which is possible thanks to the social agreement with Itaipu Binacional – operational support and the hiring of specialists are guaranteed for the following satellite hospitals: Los Ángeles Maternal and Child Hospital, Hernandarias District Hospital, Hospital District of Franco and Maternity and Emergency at Km. 41 Yguazú, in addition to supporting the Regional Hospital of Ciudad del Este, through an inter-institutional cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Health.

Human and social face

This social agreement enables thousands of low-income Paraguayans who come from urban, suburban and rural population centers in the Alto Paraná department and region, to access free medical-hospital services in hospitalization, surgeries, procedures, emergencies, specialized studies, consultations, neonatal and pediatric therapy, among others.

