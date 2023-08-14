Fundación Tesãi celebrates the miracle of life, highlighting the importance of early attachment

The father’s accompaniment in the operating room, during delivery, and the mother’s skin-to-skin contact with the newborn encourages early attachment and activates sensory stimuli for the baby’s neurocognitive development.

Being parents is a wonderful experience, seeing a child being born is the most sublime feeling of filial love. The Tesãi Foundation press team agreed to a cesarean delivery procedure at Area 2 Hospital, where they were able to verify the importance of mother-child skin-to-skin contact, immediately after delivery and above all the father’s accompaniment inside the operating room.

Early attachment marks the future life of the baby, promoting lactation since at birth the creature searches, explores and finds the mother’s nipple, initiating early sucking in its first contact with the outside world.

humanized care

The obstetric services of the Tesãi Foundation are focused on humanized care, with quality and warmth, through the work of a multidisciplinary team, which provides security, confidence and tranquility to the mother and the family environment in the process of gestation, childbirth and postpartum.

“We take great care of the psychological part of the patient, so that she feels safe. We comply with the requirement of the Ministry of Health where it says that the mother must go with a trusted person during the birth of her child, be it normal or a cesarean section, ”explained Lic. Nilda Solís, head of the Obstetrics Service. .

Protocolized system

There is a whole protocolized system of monitoring of the staff of obstetricians-gynecologists, neonatologists, nurses and support staff from the patient’s admission to the operating room where the importance of the affective bond and the activation of sensory stimuli for development are emphasized. neurocognitive function of the baby, said the professional.

He also added, “We want to show what guidelines we follow in the operating room, the presence of the father, how we carry out what is called early attachment, skin-to-skin contact between the mother and the baby.”, he said.

happy dad

There is a whole process that is accompanied by the happy father who feels he is the protagonist, observing everything that happens, indicated the specialist. She noted that obviously this sublime moment of childbirth brings with it nerves, anxiety and a lot of expectation, human emotions that precede the birth of a child. “The father accompanies everything, from the beginning of the procedure until the moment the patient goes to the special room, which then facilitates the breastfeeding period,” she remarked.

Educational talks are a constant from prenatal control, fetal monitoring, with guidance and guidance on lactation, breastfeeding techniques, hygiene, rest periods, the importance of intrauterine stimulation, gynecological studies, prenatal childcare, postpartum, among others.

