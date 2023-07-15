Home » Fundación Tesãi commits to install 6 neonatal UTI beds in CDE Regional Hospital
News

Fundación Tesãi commits to install 6 neonatal UTI beds in CDE Regional Hospital

by admin
Fundación Tesãi commits to install 6 neonatal UTI beds in CDE Regional Hospital

The directors of the Fundación Tesãi participated in a meeting organized by the deputies of Alto Paraná.

The executive manager of the Tesãi Foundation, Dr. Fernando Bittinger, committed through the institution and Itaipu Binacional to pay for the installation and commissioning of six neonatal ICU beds at the Regional Hospital of Ciudad del Este, in order to prevent more children from dying due to lack of intensive care in the public sector.

It was after a meeting held at the hospital between the health authorities, Alto Paraná deputies and members of civil organizations who claimed the lack of ICU beds in the public hospital in the east of the country. The approximate investment will be G. 1,000 million.

This week the lack of such units was debated. The Pavilion where the beds will be installed, is in the readjustment stage with 70% advanced works by the Ministry of Health, it is a pavilion that had been built by the Local Health Council, first as a Contingency Pavilion, then It was inaugurated as a Children’s ICU space, but it did not function as such. Finally, now, it will function as a Neonatal Therapy Unit Pavilion.

See also  Accident on the A4 motorway between cars and trucks, two people stuck

You may also like

Themed Education Reading Classes in Inner Mongolia Empower...

Management change at Sanacorp | PZ – Pharmaceutical...

Bitcoin rises 104% of its value in the...

Understanding the Basics of Powerball: How to Play...

Test match: Borussia Mönchengladbach with a draw in...

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hospitalized

Junior and DIM disappoint at the start of...

Alipay Launches 9 Limited Edition Custom Skins for...

Hollywood Vampires in Stuttgart: Triumph of the Survivors

This was the operation on the vocal cords...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy