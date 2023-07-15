Fundación Tesãi commits to install 6 neonatal UTI beds in CDE Regional Hospital

The directors of the Fundación Tesãi participated in a meeting organized by the deputies of Alto Paraná.

The executive manager of the Tesãi Foundation, Dr. Fernando Bittinger, committed through the institution and Itaipu Binacional to pay for the installation and commissioning of six neonatal ICU beds at the Regional Hospital of Ciudad del Este, in order to prevent more children from dying due to lack of intensive care in the public sector.

It was after a meeting held at the hospital between the health authorities, Alto Paraná deputies and members of civil organizations who claimed the lack of ICU beds in the public hospital in the east of the country. The approximate investment will be G. 1,000 million.

This week the lack of such units was debated. The Pavilion where the beds will be installed, is in the readjustment stage with 70% advanced works by the Ministry of Health, it is a pavilion that had been built by the Local Health Council, first as a Contingency Pavilion, then It was inaugurated as a Children’s ICU space, but it did not function as such. Finally, now, it will function as a Neonatal Therapy Unit Pavilion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

