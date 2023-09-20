Fundación Tesãi conducts nursing lecture on operating room procedures and sterilization

Excellent participation of nursing graduates from all areas of the Area 2 Hospital in the training talk.

The Nursing Department of Area 2 Hospital held a training and update talk, with special emphasis on procedural care in the operating room and sterilization.

The organizers indicated that about 110 nursing graduates, support staff and assistants from all hospitalization wards and services such as Emergency, Obstetrics, ICU-Adults, Sterilization, Operating Room and Hemodialysis of the Tesãi Foundation participated in the event.

Speakers

The speakers were Dr. Jorge Chudyk, a surgeon specializing in interventional neuroradiology, who spoke about the care of patients after cerebral arteriography, Dr. Ángel Adid Quiñónez, a gastroenterology professional, about the care of patients with gastrostomy, and Ms. Gloria Gauto. , sterilization specialist on principles of sterilization, basic microbiology and disinfection.

“We have the institutional obligation to train the personnel under our charge once a month, we have the programming until December 2023. We do it on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with top-level exponents, mostly from the home,” said Mr. Edgar Mena, head of the Nursing Department.

Excellence

For his part, Mr. Efrén Núñez, in charge of the Operating Room, highlighted the interest and commitment to excellence of the entire human team. “We have a lot of people, we talked about nursing care for patients with gastrostomy, care for patients after cerebral arteriography, and we also talked about zero infection in sterilization,” said the professional.

The talk covered everything related to areas, processes and functions of the Headquarters. Proper operation of low and high temperature sterilization systems.