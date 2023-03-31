The campaign to collect plastic packaging mats that are deposited in the mobile container located at the Area 2 Hospital of the Tesãi Foundation continues without a break.

The initiative that started last November is promoted by volunteer officials from Itaipu Binacional and aims to help a Foundation dedicated to the treatment and care of children with cancer.

Lina de Barrios, wife of a retiree from Itaipu Binacional, valued the venture, arguing that her grandchildren are in charge of collecting the plastic container caps to deposit it monthly in the container located outside reception 3 of the Hospital.

He said that knowing that one is helping to cover the costs of comprehensive treatment for children with cancer is a great personal satisfaction, as well as raising awareness and reducing the impact of plastic pollution on the environment.

“More than ever we have to be supportive, help with our hearts. Small actions that transform lives”, indicated the excited grandmother.

mobile container

These containers are located in different locations in places with a high influx of people in Ciudad del Este, such as hospitals and supermarkets. The container at the Tesãi Foundation was specially enabled for insured, dependents and users for an indefinite period.

The campaign actively involves volunteer officials from Itaipu Binacional from the Administrative, Technical, Coordination, Superintendence of Environment, Works, Maintenance Department and also the Entity’s retirees, with solidarity actions of national scope.