Emergency services will be covered this Holy Week.

During the Holy Days, the Emergency services of the Hospital of Area 2 of the Tesãi Foundation will be covered by doctors in the area of ​​medical clinic, pediatrics, surgery, gynecology and cardiology, with a system of permanent and face-to-face calls.

The scheduled surgeries will be carried out until Holy Wednesday, with surgical procedures being suspended until Monday, April 10.

The professionals of the Outpatient Clinic in the different medical specialties will only attend until Holy Wednesday at noon, anticipating the return for next Monday, April 10.

“Patients who are hospitalized will be permanently assisted by ward doctors with an on-call system. Regarding emergency surgeries, there will be on-call surgeons”, explained Dr. Alberto Lovera, medical director of the Tesãi Foundation.

In relation to the symptoms of suspected cases of chikungunya and other seasonal viral conditions, it is urged to go to the Emergency Department and, if possible, avoid self-medication.

“All basic services are guaranteed, so we ask policyholders and users to go to the ER in the event of any complication that compromises the patient’s health,” Dr. Lovera finally said.

