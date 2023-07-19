Fundación Tesãi performs effective treatment of type 2 diabetes through bariatric and metabolic surgeries

The Tesãi Foundation has a Center for Bariatric Surgery and Metabolism-Associated Diseases, with a whole staff of interdisciplinary support and support.

Dr. Marcelo Lo, metabolic and bariatric surgeon at Area 2 Hospital, spoke about the new techniques in bariatric and metabolic surgeries with fluorescence that help to effectively treat patients with type 2 diabetes, without risks or complications and with surprising results. , as explained by the specialist.

The Dr. Marcelo Lo, is a doctor graduated from the National University of Asunción and responsible for the Bariatric Unit at the Fundación Tesãi. He is a general surgeon at the Hospital of Clinics of the National University of Asunción (UNA), with a subspecialty in minimally invasive surgery with an emphasis on bariatric and metabolic surgery.

Type 2 diabetes

The professional stated that for 10 years they have been working on performing bariatric surgeries that are used for weight loss, but in recent years the accompaniment of advances in modern medicine has allowed a broader approach to metabolic disorders, with more comprehensive and effective solutions for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes.

He also argued that international medical experience has shown that this type of surgery not only helps patients lose weight, but also enables people to stop taking their medications after months of surgery, substantially improving their quality of life, health and wellness.

multidisciplinary approach

The Tesãi Foundation has a Center for Bariatric Surgery and diseases associated with metabolism, with a whole team of support and interdisciplinary support, taking into account that obesity is of a complex and multifactorial nature that requires the intervention of specialists in different fields of medicine.

“Diabetes practically disappears after surgery, we have an entire interdisciplinary team such as clinicians, endocrinologists, cardiologists, pulmonologists, imaging specialists, nutritionists, psychologists, psychiatrists, gastroenterologists, anesthesiologists, and surgical instrumentalists,” explained Dr. Marcelo Lo.

He noted that this entire team of professionals is responsible for preoperative evaluations, intraoperative safety, as well as postoperative follow-up and follow-up, he specified.

specialized technique

The difference between metabolic surgery and other conventional procedures is based on the complete remission of diabetes, a silent disease that affects a significant segment of the population. “When we talk about the metabolic approach, we don’t have the objective of the amount of weight loss, we focus on specialized techniques so that diabetes disappears, that is, the complete remission of this disease.” He indicated.

Metabolic surgery is one of the latest concepts acquired not only by surgeons but also by the international endocrinology community, which has already included it in the treatment organization chart. Hence the importance of updating professionals to improve the results of the treatment of diabetes by surgery.

conditioning factors

The criteria to take into account for the patient to undergo this surgical intervention is “that the person is obese with type 2 diabetes, today we no longer distinguish the different degrees of obesity, it can be type 1, type 2 and 3 with diabetes . In all these cases, you can already choose surgery as a treatment, ”he stressed.

Type 2 diabetes, the most common type of diabetes, is a disease that occurs when the level of glucose in the blood, also called blood sugar, is too high.

Age is not a determining factor either, “before it was a determining factor, it was operated from 18 to 60 years of age, but now it is no longer like that due to the safety offered by laparoscopic surgery. Adolescents and even older people are operated on, ”he said.

Surgeries that transform lives

The operating rooms of the Tesãi Foundation have state-of-the-art technology in biomedical equipment, robotic arms and navigation instruments with highly advanced systems, added to highly trained and qualified human capital with solid training in techniques and methods, surgeries and medium and high-level procedures. complexity.

“Many patients no longer go to the other side of the border to undergo surgery, today our results are the same and even better than our neighbors due to the technology available in our operating rooms. There are no more leaks of patients to Brazil and other countries in the region”, he stated.

Fluorescence

The Dr. Elías Gianni, general surgeon specializing in video surgeries referred that the fluorescence technique marks a milestone in modern medicine of the three borders, which represents a “gigantic leap” for the Health Foundation and for the country.

“We are privileged to have him at the Tesãi Foundation. It is state-of-the-art equipment that, through a specific imaging system added to the administration of a contrast substance (indocyanine green), allows us to have much safer surgeries, because bariatric and metabolic surgeries require many receptions, unions, and anastomoses. of the gastro-intestinal segment.”, he explained before the consultation.

The specialist added that with fluorescence there is the certainty of having a correct measurement of the vascularization system of the tissues that are cut and joined in surgery, granting greater security in the results.

The fluorescence technique was implemented a year ago in the Area 2 Hospital, which makes the Tesãi Foundation the only hospital center in the country to have this imaging technology that allows the visualization of structures invisible to the human eye, as well as dynamic evaluation in organ perfusion.