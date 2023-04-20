Fundación Tesãi promotes talks that improve work climate and user satisfaction

Officials at the Los Angeles Maternal and Children’s Hospital highlighted the level of training talks that are being promoted by the Health Foundation’s Human Development department.

They stressed the importance of good treatment and human care with quality and warmth to the hundreds of patients and families who use the service daily. The second day of the talk “Quality and Excellence in User Care and Services” involved administrative officials, doctors, nurses, white staff, biochemists and laboratory technicians.

The objective of these courses is to empower officials with the mission, vision and values ​​of the organization, seeking to practice the habit of excellence at all levels, respect, cordiality, humane treatment of patients, emotional intelligence, rules of courtesy, empathy, listening skills, image, handling of complaints and claims, etc.

The workshop is divided into modules with different days and hours and is in charge of Lic. Victoriano Guillen, a specialist in human resources and a master’s degree in Business Administration.