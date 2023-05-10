Fundación Vuelve Latino will repatriate the body of a banker hit in Texas

Nerelsy García, mother of 23-year-old Brayan García, one of the victims of the multiple hit-and-run that occurred last Sunday morning outside a shelter in Brownsville, Texas, in which eight migrants they were victims.

In the midst of his pain, a light of hope reached the bosom of this family returned from Venezuela and settled for eight years in El Banco Magdalena, from where Brayan left in search of the American dream.

Nerelsy García met in the capital of Cesar with Jairo Correa, president of the Vuelve Latino Foundation in the US, an organization that offered to lend a hand for the repatriation of the body to Colombian lands.

Brayan left for the United States 26 days ago to look for new job opportunities, he had been in immigration for 8 days and they had already given him permission to stay.

“A friend who was in the US convinced him to leave, that he was going to help him. He had that dream for a better future for his daughter and he had a great desire to buy me a house, ”he said through tears, imploring help to bring the body of his son.

He said that according to the information they have, the person passed by and offended them in the English language, nobody understood him, then he returned and threw the truck at them on purpose. It is an unfortunate tragedy that ended the dreams of these young people.

Brayan had Colombian-Venezuelan nationality, he was born in the neighboring country, but they returned eight years ago and had resided in Magdalena.

HELP WILL BE FREE

The president of the Vuelve Latino Foundation, Jairo Correa, in contact with this medium, informed that the organization he presides over is in charge of offering help to the relatives of people who die in unconventional circumstances abroad.

“The family is supported from various points of view. The mourning part, legal assistance in the resident visa process for the family member who must travel to the US and payment for the repatriation of the body and the service in Colombia, ”she explained.

The foundation was contacted by the relatives of Bayan García and two Venezuelan migrants, one of whom is seriously injured in the US. “We will help them with advisory issues and after Legal Medicine delivers the bodies in approximately two weeks it will be in Colombian territory ”.

If the family had to pay for this process, they would be talking about 40 million pesos. Vuelve Latino also offers them legal advice in claiming the rights they have in that country, for having been a victim of this tragic event.

Related