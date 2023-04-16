Fundamental problem of organic chemistry solved: chemists from Chemnitz show for the first time long-sought chemical ve…

TUC current

Research

Prof. Dr. Johannes Teichert and his team from Chemnitz University of Technology report in “Nature Chemistry” on the “neutral homoaromatic compound” that has only been suspected for more than 70 years and has now been proven.

In a current edition of the renowned and much-cited international journal “Nature Chemistry” report Prof. Dr. Johannes Teichert, Professor of Organic Chemistry at Chemnitz University of Technology, his research assistant Trung Tran Ngoc and other participants about a so-called “neutral homoaromatic compound”.

The findings are a milestone for organic chemistry, because for more than 70 years chemists could only guess at the existence of this class of molecules. So far, there has been no practical proof.

“With this groundbreaking discovery, we were able to solve a fundamental problem in chemistry and prove for the first time that the long-assumed but never proven neutral homoaromatic compounds in organic chemistry actually exist,” says Teichert. “This is nothing less than a breakthrough for organic chemistry – also because we have characterized these compounds with their individual properties for the first time,” Teichert continues.

The homoaromatic molecules now produced by Teichert and his team can be used, for example, as “replacement building blocks” for classic aromatic molecules. This results in completely new combination options and thus also approaches to developing new materials or active ingredients in medicine, for example.

Manufactured stably for the first time and specifically changeable

While classic aromatic molecules with their cyclic structure are characterized by a circular movement of the electrons, this ring is interrupted in homoaromatic compounds.

However, if the reactive ends of the molecule are kept in an exact geometry, the circular motion of the electrons builds up even without a “real” bond. This connection of the molecules beyond a classic chemical bond is a special property of the homoaromatics produced by Teichert and his team: “This means that for the first time we can research and, above all, systematically change the molecular interactions within the homoaromatic compounds,” says Teichert’s colleague Trung Tran ngoc “Thanks to the stability of the compound, we can now research the concept of homoaromaticity intensively and thus understand it better,” adds Teichert.

New photochemical switches enable new research paths in biomedicine, among others

With the discovery of this new form of chemical compound comes a new type of photochemical switch. So-called “photoswitches” play an important role in medicine and biomedicine, among other things. These switches can be used, for example, to stimulate active substances in the human body from the outside with light, so that their effect can be activated and examined on the spot.

Publication: Tran Ngoc , T , Grabicki , N , Irran , E . et al. Photoswitching neutral homoaromatic hydrocarbons. Nat. Chem. 15377–385 (2023).

DOI:

Further information grants Prof. Dr. Johannes Teichert, phone +49 371 531-33715, email [email protected]

Matthias Fejes

13.04.2023

All “TUCaktuell” messages

Note: The TU Chemnitz is present in many media. The media review gives an impression of how they report about the university.