Bologna – Custom routes in support of school activities, actions of job orientation based on individual expectations and needs. And then experiential educational workshops, where you learn the first activities of a trade, paths of accompaniment and support, orientation measures for the world of work; and again, socialization opportunities to support the full social and educational inclusion of young adolescents in integration and non-overlapping with the services and professionalism of the school institutions.

It grows and the commitment of the Region is strengthened in support of the interventions of local authorities to ensure full social and educational inclusion of male and female students with disability from the high schooltheirs educational success and the future entry into the world of work: all the actions will be aimed at young people with disabilities certified in accordance with law 104/92 who attend secondary school or who have recently completed these courses.

The Regional Council in fact approved the division in favor of Municipalities and Unions of Municipalities of a maxi-financing equal to approx 9.2 million euros for 2023 from the regional fund for the employment of people with disabilities.

An endowment that complements the financial tranche of the same amount assigned to Emilia-Romagna for 2022 of the State Fund for assistance to the autonomy and communication of pupils with disabilities enrolled in high schools, effectively doubling the total resources available to local authorities for interventions.

“It is a conspicuous dowry of new resources – underline the councilors of the School, Paola Salomoni, and to welfare, Igor Taruffi– intended to enrich, qualify and strengthen the actions implemented autonomously by local authorities and educational institutions to help young people with disabilities in their individual path towards autonomy and for the acquisition of skills useful for future job placement . This funding doubles the national one, helping our mayors to safeguard services, but also to keep their budgets upright in a time of severe crisis. We work – add the councilors – in close collaboration with local authorities, educational institutions and the main recognized associations to guarantee fundamental support for families and for a truly inclusive school that leaves no one behind “.

“We are talking about an endowment of fundamental resources to enrich and strengthen the actions put in place by local authorities and educational institutions in support of young people with disabilities – says the mayor of Carpi and Political Delegate for Welfare of Anci Emilia-Romagna, Alberto Bellelli-. We can only express our appreciation for the decision taken by the Regional Council”.

“A concrete commitment of the Emilia-Romagna Region aimed at guaranteeing both the right to study of children with disabilities and the overall performance and well-being in secondary schools, which fall within the province’s competence – comments the president of Upi Emilia-Romagna and of the Province of Parma , Andrew Massari-. An important attention that the Region reserves for the school system as a whole and which receives our applause and full appreciation from Upi Emilia-Romagna. A fundamental step to make school access more accessible for all students by breaking down all kinds of barriers”.

The subdivision of funds to local authorities

The division of the 9.2 million regional funds among Municipalities and Unions of Municipalities was carried out on the basis of the same criterion used for the subdivision of the State Fund, i.e. taking as reference the number of disabled students enrolled in secondary schools.

At the Metropolitan City of Bologna almost 1.97 million euros go to the Province of Modena over 1.6 and to that of Reggio Emilia about 1.26. Then, continuing in order of decreasing amount, Ferrara was awarded almost 876,000 euros, Parma 846.000 euro, Ravenna around 836,000 euros, Forlì-Cesena almost 617,000 euros, Rimini around 616,000 euros and, finally, Piacenza almost 543,000 euros.

To these resources that come from the regional coffers are added i state funds which the Giunta of Viale Aldo Moro has transferred in recent weeks to the Provinces and the Metropolitan City of Bologna, for the subsequent transfer of resources to the Municipalities and related Unions.

State resources that are used, for example, for the organization of home-school transport of disabled students, the recruitment of staff for theeducational assistance eh pre and post school hours services.

The Municipalities and Unions of Municipalities benefiting from regional resources will have to send the Region a report on the activities carried out and the results achieved by September 2024, so that not a single euro is wasted.

Giancarlo Martelli

Barbara Musiani

Attached:

1) table with the breakdown by province and Metropolitan City of Bologna of the resources assigned to Municipalities and Unions of Municipalities;

2) photo of the regional councilor Igor Taruffi