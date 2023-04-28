Fundamentals of process design, re-engineering and digitization: webinar on 2 May

With the next webinar 2 maggioby title Basic principles of process design, re-engineering e digitizationthe cycle of appointments on the subject of administrative simplification continues, organized as part of the PON Governance and Institutional Capacity 2014-2020 project – National Delivery Unit Project – which Formez PA carries out on behalf of the Department of Public Administration.

The meeting is dedicated to the redesign of public service delivery processes, from re-engineering to digitization.

Starting from Government Process Re-engineering methods, as an application of Business Process Re-engineering to the Public Administration, fundamental concepts will also be defined for those who have to redesign the services of a local authority or a Ministry, such as the Ciziten eXperience (CX), understood as the experience of the citizen-user during his “journey” in the use of a public service.

Program and registration (by 2 May at 8.30)

See the meeting calendar below (for webinars already held, the slide of the speakers and the recordings integral).