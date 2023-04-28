Home » Fundamentals of process design, re-engineering and digitization: webinar on 2 May
News

Fundamentals of process design, re-engineering and digitization: webinar on 2 May

by admin

With the next webinar 2 maggioby title Basic principles of process design, re-engineering e digitizationthe cycle of appointments on the subject of administrative simplification continues, organized as part of the PON Governance and Institutional Capacity 2014-2020 project – National Delivery Unit Project – which Formez PA carries out on behalf of the Department of Public Administration.

The meeting is dedicated to the redesign of public service delivery processes, from re-engineering to digitization.
Starting from Government Process Re-engineering methods, as an application of Business Process Re-engineering to the Public Administration, fundamental concepts will also be defined for those who have to redesign the services of a local authority or a Ministry, such as the Ciziten eXperience (CX), understood as the experience of the citizen-user during his “journey” in the use of a public service.

Program and registration (by 2 May at 8.30)

See the meeting calendar below (for webinars already held, the slide of the speakers and the recordings integral).

See also  Off the record

You may also like

They reinforce the fight against tax evaders in...

In Yopal the day of the victims of...

Municipality of Naples – The timetable of the...

Venezuela has seized a thousand assets with the...

‘La Goga’ and Santiago Botero will share a...

With massive march, lojanos demanded security – breaking...

mayor paid tribute

Cybersecurity, Milan becomes an IT security laboratory

12 African cities are vying for the title...

The beginning of the end for Ecopetrol?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy