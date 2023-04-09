The registration plate of a car in Dubai has been auctioned for one and a half million dollars. This number seven plate was sold as part of a campaign to collect donations of 26 million dollars to provide food to the needy during the month of Ramadan.

Not only this, but apart from car number plates, unique mobile numbers were also sold during a charity auction in Dubai on Saturday night, crossing the half-billion milestone for the UAE’s ‘One Billion Miles Endowment’ programme. has gone

The seven-digit registration number plate has become the most expensive number in the UAE, breaking the previous record set by Emirati businessman Saeed Khoury.

Saeed Khoury paid $1.42 million for an Abu Dhabi number plate at a charity auction in 2008.

According to the Emirates News Agency report, half of the target in the Ramadan campaign was met when more than 87,000 key partners donated $140 million.

The United Arab Emirates Charity Fund aims to raise one billion dirhams through which one dirham will provide one meal.

Apart from vehicle number plates, unique mobile numbers were also sold during a charity auction in Dubai on Saturday night (Emirates Auctions/Instagram).

Last month, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched a campaign to establish the largest Ramadan Food Aid Endowment Fund.

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gargawi, Secretary General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said: ‘The 87,000 donors contributing Dh500 million to the campaign is a testament to the UAE community’s commitment to the values ​​of solidarity and sharing that are ours. is an integral part of culture.’

See also Baoji Municipal People's Government Portal Notification Announcement Baoji City Reports 48 Cases of Asymptomatic Infection This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

This campaign is part of a successful food distribution scheme for the last three years.

In Ramadan 2020, the UAE was the first and largest show of solidarity of its kind with one million meals to help the victims of the Corona epidemic. This was followed by the 10 Crore Meals Campaign in Ramadan 2021, which was the largest regional food support campaign spanning 20 countries in the Arab region, Africa and Asia.

Last year’s One Billion Meals campaign was the largest food support program of its kind in the region, providing one billion meals in 50 countries and furthering the UAE’s contribution to global efforts to end hunger.