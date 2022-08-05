Home News Funeral Monestier, the greeting of his wife in tears quoting Montale
Funeral Monestier, the greeting of his wife in tears quoting Montale

Funeral Monestier, the greeting of his wife in tears quoting Montale

Even so, our long journey was short. Mine still lasts, and I no longer need the coincidences, the reservations, the traps, the scorns of those who believe that reality is what you see “. With these words, Quoting a poem by Eugenio Montale, Omar Monestier’s wife, Sara, remembers her husband and director of the newspapers “Il Piccolo” in Trieste, and the Friulian “Messaggero Veneto”, during the funeral held at the inside the Belluno Cathedral.

By Edoardo Bianchi

01:28

