Home » Funeral of former Governor Alfonso Araujo will be this Thursday at 3:00 p.m.
News

Funeral of former Governor Alfonso Araujo will be this Thursday at 3:00 p.m.

by admin
Funeral of former Governor Alfonso Araujo will be this Thursday at 3:00 p.m.

This Thursday, April 20, family, friends and acquaintances will say their last goodbye to the political leader Alfonso Araujo Cotes, who died early Wednesday morning at his home in Valledupar.

The protocol acts will be held at 10:00 a.m. in the Departmental Library, where his body remains.

At 2:00 p.m. departure is scheduled for Catedral Behold the Man Around 3:00 in the afternoon the Eucharist will begin and at 4:00 p.m., they will transfer the body of Alfonso Araujo to the Central Cemetery.

The ex-governor of Cesar, ex-ambassador and lifelong liberal, died at age 99, full of lucidity, according to his close friends and family. During his political career he was characterized for his work to improve public services. Likewise, he was a renowned businessman in the region, especially in agriculture.

See also  On the Nuova on newsstands on 2 July, new background on Mesina's escape to North Africa

You may also like

Municipality of Naples – Lions Day 2023

Maternity Waiting Center benefits mothers from Chalatenango –...

Motorcycle circulation is restricted during the Vallenato Festival

He Liangjun emphasized on creating a clean and...

Strengthening of smart working in Sardinia, the LAROS...

Felisa Cristales announces that she will choose between...

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday, April 21,...

Cybercrime, only 7% of companies able to defend...

Minister Rolando Castro shows his satisfaction at generating...

The radical change of look of Marbelle’s daughter

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy