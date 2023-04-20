Funeral of former Governor Alfonso Araujo will be this Thursday at 3:00 p.m.

This Thursday, April 20, family, friends and acquaintances will say their last goodbye to the political leader Alfonso Araujo Cotes, who died early Wednesday morning at his home in Valledupar.

The protocol acts will be held at 10:00 a.m. in the Departmental Library, where his body remains.

At 2:00 p.m. departure is scheduled for Catedral Behold the Man Around 3:00 in the afternoon the Eucharist will begin and at 4:00 p.m., they will transfer the body of Alfonso Araujo to the Central Cemetery.

The ex-governor of Cesar, ex-ambassador and lifelong liberal, died at age 99, full of lucidity, according to his close friends and family. During his political career he was characterized for his work to improve public services. Likewise, he was a renowned businessman in the region, especially in agriculture.