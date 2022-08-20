Home News Funeral of Niccolò Ghedini: Casellati, Tajani and Marina Berlusconi for the last farewell to the senator
Funeral of Niccolò Ghedini: Casellati, Tajani and Marina Berlusconi for the last farewell to the senator

Funeral of Niccolò Ghedini: Casellati, Tajani and Marina Berlusconi for the last farewell to the senator

The funeral of Niccolò Ghedini, lawyer and parliamentary of Forza Italia, who died in recent days in Milan, began in the church of Santa Maraia di Sala, in Veneto. The funeral is attended by the vice president of Forza Italia, Antonio Tajani, the group leader of the Senate Anna Maria Bernini, together with the president of the Senate Elisabetta Casellati, linked to Ghedini by a long friendship. The coffin has reached the small church of the Venetian town, outside of which there are also many ordinary citizens, people who met Ghedini in the village when he was not professionally engaged, together with the mayor Natascia Rocchi.

Among the authorities also the president of Veneto, Luca Zaia, and the mayor of Padua, Sergio Giordani. Particularly moved his colleague Piero Longo, one of the first to arrive at the church. Among the others present, Marina Berlusconi and Gianni Letta. Upon arrival of the coffin, together with family members, one of the Ghedini’s dogs was also brought, a black Newfoundland named Thor, who then remained crouched, waiting, in the churchyard. Ghedini’s toga was placed on top of the coffin.

