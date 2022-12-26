[The Epoch Times, December 26, 2022](Epoch Times Feature Department reporters Xu Yiyang, Zhang Zhongyuan, and Hong Ning interviewed and reported) As a new round of epidemics sweeps across China, there are signs that the death toll across the country has increased sharply recently. Currently, funeral homes and crematoria in Beijing are overwhelmed, while the Chinese government claims that there are no new deaths.

On December 24, a reporter from The Epoch Times called a funeral home in Huairou District, Beijing, and was told that there is a queue for cremation.

A staff member of the funeral home told the Epoch Times reporter that if the funeral home’s vehicles were not used to transport the corpse, they would not be able to receive it. But even after the official car of the funeral home pulled the body away, the cremation time could not be determined.

“We don’t have room to store (bodies) here,” he said. “We’re too busy here now.”

In view of the current situation that it is difficult to get through the phone at the funeral home in Beijing, the other party said that the current situation of the funeral home is like this, and there are many corpses queuing up for cremation.

After the CCP suddenly abandoned the closure of the city, the number of deaths in Beijing surged, the funeral system was overwhelmed, and the crematorium was in a state of being overwhelmed.

Mr. Lin from the Babaoshan Funeral Home in Beijing told The Epoch Times earlier, “Every day is very busy now. It has never been so busy. There are more people cremated every day than before, and I can’t answer the appointment calls. I am very busy these days. A lot of people are queuing (queuing), and there are many people who want to make an appointment in line.”

Mr. Liu, a worker at Tongzhou Funeral Home in Beijing, also told The Epoch Times: “Too many people (remains) are burned every day. Every day is very busy and there is no rest time.”

Yet despite plenty of signs of a surge in deaths from the virus in China, Chinese officials insisted on Dec. 23 that there were no new deaths. The number of deaths from the epidemic nationwide officially recognized by the CCP has only been 7 since the release of epidemic prevention restrictions in early December to the 20th, all in Beijing, and the epidemic data released by Beijing shows a rapid downward trend.

In addition, the CCP has also changed the calculation method of death cases. The National Health Commission of the Communist Party of China reported on December 21 that “pneumonia and respiratory failure caused by the new coronavirus are the primary diagnosis of death, and can only be classified as deaths due to the epidemic”; Deaths caused by cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, myocardial infarction and other diseases are not classified as deaths caused by the new coronavirus.

Few other countries define coronavirus deaths this way. The method of identification in the United States is that as long as the deceased is carrying the new crown virus, the virus is listed as one of the causes of death, not the cause of death, and is included in the death cases of the new crown virus. The practice in the UK is to state on the death certificate that the novel coronavirus was one of the causes of death; another criterion is that the deceased had a positive nucleic acid test result within 28 days before death.

The CCP’s approach has greatly compressed the epidemic data it releases across the country every day.

Although the CCP tried to cover it up, news that a large number of senior officials and celebrities in the CCP system were infected with the epidemic continued to spread. At the same time, many other celebrities, experts, scholars, and academicians died during the epidemic “due to ineffective medical treatment”. In addition, the Central Economic Work Conference held in Beijing from December 15th to 16th is the most important annual economic meeting of the Communist Party of China. Many senior officials were absent this year. Analysts believe that many people may be infected with the new crown virus.

Mr. Li Hongzhi, the founder of Falun Gong, warned in the article “Rationality” as early as March 2020: “The plague itself is arranged by God, and it is the inevitable development of history. If people’s hearts are not good, they will create karma, get sick, and suffer disasters.” “In fact, the plague itself is aimed at people’s hearts, morality has deteriorated, and karma has increased.” “But the current plague such as the ‘CCP virus’ (Wuhan pneumonia) has a purpose and a goal. It is to eliminate evil Those who belong to the party, or those who are allied with the evil CCP. If you don’t believe me, take a look, the countries that are currently suffering the most are all close to the evil party, and so are the people.”

Mr. Li Hongzhi also made it clear: “Stay away from the evil CCP, and don’t stand for the evil party, because behind it is a red devil, who behaves like a hooligan on the surface, and does all kinds of evil. God is about to eradicate it, and those who stand for it will be eliminated. If you don’t believe it, just wait and see .”

