Home News Funeral parlors in many places in China are horribly littered with corpses (Video) | CCP Virus | China Epidemic | Crematorium
News

Funeral parlors in many places in China are horribly littered with corpses (Video) | CCP Virus | China Epidemic | Crematorium

by admin
Funeral parlors in many places in China are horribly littered with corpses (Video) | CCP Virus | China Epidemic | Crematorium

Beijing time:2022-12-27 02:29

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 27, 2022]The outbreak of the epidemic in China has caused corpses to be strewn all over the funeral parlors in many places, which is terrible. Due to the sharp increase in the number of deaths from infection, the official has stopped publishing the epidemic data. The official media still promotes the CCP virus (new crown virus, COVID-19) as a big cold, but the video released by the people shows that there are long queues of vehicles for funeral homes in many places in China to deliver the remains , which is quite different from the official downplay of the epidemic.

Recently, outside a funeral home in Wuhan, a large number of vehicles to deliver the remains waited in line for cremation. The woman who shot the video said: “The epidemic has opened up, so many people have died.”

Outside a funeral parlor in Linyi City, Shandong Province, the remains were lined up on the ground, too numerous to count.

At the Wangfen Crematorium in Jinan, Shandong, family members lined up to enter the crematorium, carrying the body in their hands.

There was a long queue of vehicles pulling the corpse outside the Chenglin Funeral Home in Tianjin, at least 200 vehicles, and the traffic police came to maintain order.

A large number of corpses are parked in the Longjushan Funeral Home in Chongqing. The photographer said: “Oh my god, this is it…”

A large number of corpses appeared in a funeral home in Wuxi, Jiangsu. The photographer said: “There is no such funeral home…”

See also  Closely centering on the overall situation of the work of the party and the country, fulfilling duties and taking practical actions to welcome the victory of the party's 20th National Congress_ Securities Times Network

The vehicles to deliver the remains from the funeral home in Nantong, Jiangsu lined up. The photographer said how many people would die.

Chongqing Jiangnan Funeral Home burns people in a long line, and the line has reached 4 kilometers.

The aisles of the Changzhou Crematorium in Jiangsu Province are filled with 10 times more corpses than before.

The staff of the Changchun funeral home are dying!

At 2 o’clock in the morning, there was a long queue of vehicles outside a crematorium in China, at least hundreds of vehicles.

Recordings posted on the Internet showed that the furnaces for cremating corpses in the funeral parlor in Daxing District, Beijing, had collapsed.

The current situation of funeral homes in various provinces, cities and regions across the country is that there are long queues of motorcades and overcrowded halls.

(Editor in charge: Tang Ying)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/12/27/a103607606.html

You may also like

Cyclist falls after being hit by a car:...

A 32-year-old doctor in Sichuan died of the...

Sanremo 2023, Amadeus: «Today Madame in the race»

La Russa and Rauti celebrate the birth of...

Two workers run over on the shoulder while...

What is the difference in prevention and control...

Ignazio La Russa celebrates the Italian Social Movement...

More than 10,000 corpses stored in frozen meat...

Domestic accident, elderly woman burned in Ormelle: it’s...

The president of the Cinque Terre National Park,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy