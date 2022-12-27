[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 27, 2022]The outbreak of the epidemic in China has caused corpses to be strewn all over the funeral parlors in many places, which is terrible. Due to the sharp increase in the number of deaths from infection, the official has stopped publishing the epidemic data. The official media still promotes the CCP virus (new crown virus, COVID-19) as a big cold, but the video released by the people shows that there are long queues of vehicles for funeral homes in many places in China to deliver the remains , which is quite different from the official downplay of the epidemic.

Recently, outside a funeral home in Wuhan, a large number of vehicles to deliver the remains waited in line for cremation. The woman who shot the video said: “The epidemic has opened up, so many people have died.”

Outside a funeral parlor in Linyi City, Shandong Province, the remains were lined up on the ground, too numerous to count.

At the Wangfen Crematorium in Jinan, Shandong, family members lined up to enter the crematorium, carrying the body in their hands.

There was a long queue of vehicles pulling the corpse outside the Chenglin Funeral Home in Tianjin, at least 200 vehicles, and the traffic police came to maintain order.

A large number of corpses are parked in the Longjushan Funeral Home in Chongqing. The photographer said: “Oh my god, this is it…”

A large number of corpses appeared in a funeral home in Wuxi, Jiangsu. The photographer said: “There is no such funeral home…”

The vehicles to deliver the remains from the funeral home in Nantong, Jiangsu lined up. The photographer said how many people would die.

Chongqing Jiangnan Funeral Home burns people in a long line, and the line has reached 4 kilometers.

The aisles of the Changzhou Crematorium in Jiangsu Province are filled with 10 times more corpses than before.

The staff of the Changchun funeral home are dying!

At 2 o’clock in the morning, there was a long queue of vehicles outside a crematorium in China, at least hundreds of vehicles.

Recordings posted on the Internet showed that the furnaces for cremating corpses in the funeral parlor in Daxing District, Beijing, had collapsed.

The current situation of funeral homes in various provinces, cities and regions across the country is that there are long queues of motorcades and overcrowded halls.

