Funerals Monestier, the memory of his son: "Remember dad without mythologizing him"

Funerals Monestier, the memory of his son: "Remember dad without mythologizing him"

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be up to my father, but I ask you to remember dad without mythologizing or idealizing him, it’s not necessary. Omar was a real man because a complex man, with strengths and weaknesses that I hope to inherit ”. With these words, the son of Omar Monestier, Tommaso, remembered his father during the funeral that was held inside the Cathedral of Belluno. On the occasion of the last farewell to the director of the newspapers “Il Piccolo” of Trieste, and of the Friulian “Messaggero Veneto”, the son Tommaso wore his father’s clothes: “Not having one in Udine, I wore one of my father’s. Knowing him, he would have told me I look like a sack of potatoes ”.
By Edoardo Bianchi

04:02

