Funes assures that there is more evidence of corruption in the government of Sánchez Cerén

Former President Mauricio Funes, a fugitive from justice, assured during a live broadcast that there is more evidence of corruption in the government of Salvador Sánchez Cerén than against him.

“Have they shown me acts of corruption? They have not shown me. There is more evidence (of corruption) against Professor Sánchez Cerén than against me, however, they came out to defend Sánchez Cerén,” said the former president and fugitive, Mauricio Funes.

The former president who came to the Presidency through the FMLN also pointed out that he does not feel resentful that they do not defend him. “I don’t need the FMLN to defend me,” he said.