Asunción, Radio Nacional.-In a unique show to be held tonight Wednesday, March 8 from 9 pm at the Japanese Paraguayan Center Theater (located in the Villa Guaraní neighborhood of Asunción), the Paraguayan band Funk ́ chula will present his debut album to the public, after the tour conducted by cities in Uruguay, such as Montevideo, José Ignacio, Punta del Este and Cabo Polonio.



The members of the group stressed that during the concert they will review the main songs on the album, material that was created before and during the pandemic and was born this year. In addition, the artists who collaborated on the feats will go up on stage, such as Guten, Briela, Fabi Vicensini, Michy G, Missmaella and Don Real.

Funk’chula, with the presentation of this new material, which makes up about seven songs, plus what was previously published, shows a band of the funk/pop genre, more mature in terms of sound and compositions. They also accompany the musical work with an interesting audiovisual journey.

Tickets will cost Gs.50,000 in advance and Gs.70,000 at the door and are at the CPJ box office. For more information you can contact the band directly through social networks.

ABOUT FUNK’CHULA:



The band currently consists of David Correa, Pablo Ritter, Juan Daniel Navarro and Luigi Manzoni, the latter is also a producer of the album. It was formed as a trio originally from the city of Asunción, Paraguay, with the release of the song “Hotel Boston” in 2019, they made themselves known and shaped their style following the sensuality of Latin American funk.



With several singles released, they positioned themselves as one of the most interesting emerging bands thanks to their cool, chill and sensual sound, which attracts due to the fusion of funk, hip hop, pop and R&B, becoming one of the favorites in recent years. .