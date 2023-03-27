Home News Funvisis reported earthquakes in Sucre and Delta Amacuro this Sunday
Funvisis reported earthquakes in Sucre and Delta Amacuro this Sunday

Both telluric movements were registered as not felt due to their magnitude.

The earthquakes were of low magnitude in Sucre and Delta Amacuro reported by Funvisis.

The Venezuelan Foundation for Seismological Research (Funvis) confirmed that two unfelt earthquakes were registered due to their magnitude in the states of Sucre and Delta Amacuro.

The first was at 3:18 in the morning 65 kilometers north of Macuro, Sucre state with a magnitude of 3.1, while the other took place in Perdenales, Delta Amacuro state, at 5:37 AM with a range of 3.2.

No damage reported so far.

