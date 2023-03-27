Both telluric movements were registered as not felt due to their magnitude.

The Venezuelan Foundation for Seismological Research (Funvis) confirmed that two unfelt earthquakes were registered due to their magnitude in the states of Sucre and Delta Amacuro.

The first was at 3:18 in the morning 65 kilometers north of Macuro, Sucre state with a magnitude of 3.1, while the other took place in Perdenales, Delta Amacuro state, at 5:37 AM with a range of 3.2.

No damage reported so far.

