Fürstenfeld singer – “Styrian Avril Lavigne”: Ameliy delivers anthem for the summer

She is often referred to as the German-speaking or rather the Styrian Avril Lavigne. No wonder, with her pop-punk songs, Melanie Stefan from Fürstenfeld has taken a very similar direction to the Canadian.

Ameliy: From “The Voice” to the big festivals in the country

But one after the other: In 2018, the then 22-year-old prevailed against 500 other applicants and won “The Voice” Austria. “I’m still extremely grateful for that,” says Stefan in an interview with the Kleine Zeitung. “That was when Ameliy was born. Before that, I would never have dared to call myself a musician.”

Released her new song “Unendlich” on Friday: Melanie Stefan from Ilz © BROBOTERS

A lot has happened since then: At the age of 27, the singer and songwriter, who lives in Fürstenfeld, can look back on performances at the Donauinselfest, Nova Rock or FM4-Frequency. And she can make a living from her music. Today is her new song “infinity” appeared, it was produced by Lukas Lach.

“Just Break Out”

With her new song, the singer wants to encourage people to break out of existing structures: “Be it from the job, everyday life or monotony,” explains the young woman. “Maybe you’re stuck in a job that’s absolutely not suitable for you and you long for more, for being able to let go and for freedom.” Even in her own environment, she notices again and again how many people live purely for the weekend, would serve their lifetime in jobs that don’t suit them. She says: “You should just give yourself the time to find out what’s good for you – and then have the courage to go.”

The Fürstenfeld woman also takes responsibility for herself: “That was actually the reason why I wrote ‘Infinite’ – out of my own inability to let go,” said the 27-year-old. “I love my job and I’m so happy to be a musician. But I’m also a very controlled person and have been working constantly for the past few years. It’s hard for me to stop working.”

Ameliy: Your grandma is your biggest fan

In addition to music, the 27-year-old is studying and wants to complete her psychology degree soon. Her grandmother is already looking forward to it, says Stefan with a laugh. Incidentally, the young woman doesn’t want to work as a psychologist herself, after all she has already found her dream job in music.

Speaking of grandma: You can get her on the social media channels to see the young woman again and again. Before the singer releases a new song, her grandmother is allowed to listen to it first. “My grandmother always hears my songs first. She’s such a positive person. Even if she doesn’t like it, she says: ‘It’ll be fine’ and that gives me so much strength.”

Fürstenfeld singer has big goals

Melanie Stefan is not afraid that she might run out of inspiration. It is particularly important to her to address the things that nobody talks about, “but which still have to come out,” as she says. In any case, Stefan doesn’t want to commit himself to certain topics: “I don’t have any fixed topics that I write about because life changes, I change,” says the 27-year-old and adds with a smile: “And my hair color changes too. “

The Fürstenfeld woman’s next big goal: Winning the Amadeus Music Award as a songwriter and playing her own tour. “The whole thing becomes more tangible. I realize that I’m ready for it.”

