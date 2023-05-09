Further developments in regional cooperation

The importance of the visit and its impact on the region can be gauged from the meetings of the foreign ministers of China and Afghanistan on the same occasion with Pakistan and important figures. The chief appreciated China‘s unwavering support for Pakistan on regional and international issues. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang highlighted the importance of long-standing strategic relations between the brother countries. In addition, acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqi also met with Army Chief General Asim Munir. met in which issues of regional security, border management and mutual interest were discussed. Amir Khan Muttaqi said that he wants to work together with Pakistan for the promotion of regional stability and prosperity. Meanwhile, Afghan Interim Foreign Minister Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during which Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari welcomed his Afghan counterpart. In a statement issued by the Foreign Office, it is said that the parties have discussed bilateral peace and security, trade, connectivity, etc. They discussed important issues of concern, besides reaffirming their determination to continue regular and practical contacts at the bilateral level. The spokesperson of the Foreign Office has said that the two countries also stressed on expanding bilateral cooperation in counter-terrorism. In addition to this, they agreed to visit the obstacles in the corridor trade, economic development. It has been said that the main topic on the occasion of this visit was the stability of peace in Afghanistan. The role of the countries of the region, China, Russia, Iran, and Turkey, is also considered to be of significant importance to increase the peace process there, especially China with its large economic role and regional cooperation, always with regard to peace in Afghanistan. It has been showing a serious role and is still actively working with Pakistan and other partners for the same purpose with the mutual cooperation of regional countries with the promotion of regional peace and trade by utilizing the mineral resources in Afghanistan. Not only can Afghanistan be made capable of standing on its own feet, but its importance for regional stability and promotion of trade is also certain. The international pressure on Pakistan regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is not hidden from anyone, while it is not difficult to understand the effects of Pakistan-Afghan relations on it. The US’s attitude towards Pakistan has been hostile towards Pakistan and its inclination towards India, while Pakistan is the first priority in China‘s regional politics. Therefore, the visit of the Chinese Foreign Minister and the issues of Pakistan-China Economic Corridor and measures for stability in Afghanistan are the main points of this visit. In addition, in the tripartite talks, Pakistan and China agreed on the possible measures for peace and stability in Afghanistan and agreed to eradicate the roots of terrorism in Afghanistan. At the same time, it is not possible to deny the fact that Pakistan is going through difficult economic and economic conditions. In this regard, the promotion of Pakistan-China trade and especially the improvement of trade relations with Afghanistan are important issues. Both the countries are making progress regarding cooperation and improvement in this sector. Pakistan’s Commerce Minister and his Afghan counterpart recently held an encouraging meeting on trade, customs cooperation between relevant customs and transport authorities, improvement of border arrangements, bilateral trade, tariff reduction, pharmaceuticals. And there have been positive discussions and consultations on various important issues including meat production. The main objective of the meeting was to facilitate the situation by removing the obstacles and reducing the trade deficit of Pakistan by promoting economic relations and overcoming the problem of lack of foreign exchange. Coordination of trade between the two countries will help in controlling the situation of smuggling. Pakistan, China, Afghanistan, Russia, Iran, trade and economic cooperation is a necessary and important matter for the region. By promoting mutual trade, Pakistan will get the desired benefits such as the problem of trade deficit and the acquisition of cheap fuel and the promotion of trade and the countries of the region will benefit from its fruits. There is peace regarding which the three countries have once again consulted and consulted and reached a consensus, which will result in sustainable peace in the region and further increase in regional cooperation will bring stability. The effects of which will benefit the entire region. will