Further dispute in coalition about new public procurement law in Saxony

CDU fears increase in bureaucracy

The CDU parliamentary group in the Saxon state parliament has so far opposed it and has a different idea of ​​reason. Ingo Flemming, member of the CDU state parliament, criticizes the current draft law by the Economics Minister for the economy and the public sector. One can discuss sustainability standards, but the chairman of the Dresden SME and Economic Union takes a skeptical view of topics such as collective agreements and minimum wages.

Flemming cites the construction industry as an example, where, given the shortage of skilled workers, workers would be paid above the minimum wage anyway. As a result of the previous Dulig draft, medium-sized companies would have had to hire new staff in order to be able to apply for public contracts, the CDU politician fears. A few black sheep shouldn’t justify a huge scrutiny effort for an entire industry. The Association of Saxon Business and the Chambers of Industry and Commerce in Saxony have also spoken out against the project.

Left and DGB demand Standards also for international orders

For the left in the state parliament, the fears of the CDU are irrelevant to reality. The left-wing member of the state parliament Marco Böhme refers to Thuringia and Berlin, which have anchored, for example, adherence to collective bargaining agreements and minimum wages in their state procurement laws. The award of public contracts has not suffered from this. For Böhme, social and sustainability standards are also necessary because the Free State also awards large international orders, for example for workwear.