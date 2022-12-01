In order to implement the Beijing New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Leading Group, starting from November 30, 2022, the city’s long-term home-based elderly, home office and study personnel, infants and other people who have no social activities may not participate if they do not need to go out. According to the spirit of “community nucleic acid screening” to ensure the daily medical needs of the above-mentioned personnel, the medical treatment and nosocomial infection prevention team will further optimize the daily medical service measures based on the epidemic prevention and control situation, and further optimize the daily medical service measures to do their best to protect the people’s health. Basic medical services.

First, when all types of medical and health institutions at all levels in this city check their health codes, they must not refuse the entry of patients without a 48-hour nucleic acid negative result, and select an appropriate area according to the actual situation of the medical institution. For patients without a 48-hour nucleic acid negative result, during the triage period Supplementary antigen test, triage based on the test results; infants under 3 years old are exempted from nucleic acid testing, and only the nucleic acid of the accompanying staff is checked. For critically ill patients, medical institutions are not allowed to refuse diagnosis or delay treatment because of no nucleic acid results, and can conduct new crown antigen and nucleic acid sampling tests at the same time as emergency treatment. The requirements for nucleic acid testing of hospitalized patients and accompanying personnel remain unchanged.

The second is to strengthen the guidance of personnel in areas such as the entrance of medical institutions, outpatient and emergency departments, optimize the treatment process, rationalize the regional layout, and do a good job in patient communication to ensure smooth medical treatment for patients. Do a good job in staff protection, strictly implement the requirements of wearing masks, not gathering, staff nucleic acid testing and health monitoring.

When visiting medical institutions, citizens should wear N95 masks throughout the process; try to avoid touching surfaces such as door handles, registration machines, and cash machines, and perform hand hygiene after contact; keep a safe social distance with others when waiting for a doctor and queuing; Leave as soon as possible after the end to reduce the length of stay in the hospital; immediately wash your hands under running water with the “seven-step hand washing method” after returning home; if you have fever, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat, loss of smell (taste), diarrhea If you have any symptoms, you should take the initiative to report to the community and cooperate with the implementation of various prevention and control measures.