FUT announces its position on early elections – breaking latest news

Leaders of the FUT and UGTE, visited Loja.

Leaders of the Unitary Front of Workers (FUT) and the General Union of Workers of Ecuador (UGTE), during the day yesterday, they arrived in Loja to pronounce themselves regarding their position regarding the upcoming electoral process. In addition to other issues, which, in his opinion, violate the rights of Ecuadorians.

The upcoming electoral process is also stirring up the atmosphere in different union and worker organizations.

José Villavicencio Cañar, president of the UGTE and vice president of the FUT, who was accompanied by other members of the organization at a national and local level, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, pointed out that they visit the different provinces, to pronounce on the early elections. And other problems facing the country.

He said that, as union centrals, they made the decision to support the candidate Yaku Pérez, due to the signed agreements —aimed at resolving labor problems. Among them, economic reactivation, social security, payment plan for retirees and IESS pensioners, among others.

According to Villavicencio Cañar, the current situation in Ecuador is not encouraging. “The new Assembly also has the responsibility of giving continuity to pending laws such as the Labor Code.”

The leader added to be vigilant in these remaining months of the current government.

The issue of insecurity “is also the first concern of Ecuadorians and it will not be resolved through emergency decrees.”

He described as positive the pronouncement of the Constitutional Court (CC) of “not giving way” to the two decrees of law sent by the Executive, “because they tried to violate the rights of workers.” (YO)

They announced that they will visit the different provinces of the country.

