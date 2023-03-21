The only thing that is certain so far is that in exactly one year the operator, the utility company Amprion, will no longer have any use for the pedestrian and railway bridge.

Previously, the railway line was important to a large transformer from the neighboring RWE -To be able to transport the pumped storage power plant in the event of maintenance. In the meantime, however, RWE has replaced this with a more modern and smaller one – transport can take place via the direct access roads in the future. Until March 2024 Amprion still has to keep the bridge ready as a maintenance access.

Takeover of the bridge unclear

In order for the bridge to remain accessible afterwards, they would have to take over the cities of Hagen, Herdecke or both together. The building is on their territory. Both cities hesitate, however, because at least the superstructure of the bridge is in one “desolate” Condition.

According to the city of Hagen, it is also unclear under what conditions the possible takeover could take place, who will pay for the work in the event of a need for renovation and how high the purchase price actually is.

Amprion: Bridge is safe

Amprion disagrees with the term “ desolate “: Instead, the bridge is currently in a good and safe condition. This was recently confirmed by the Federal Railway Authority during a routine inspection. In addition, minor maintenance work only took place in the autumn. The cities are requesting appropriate reports or documents. Initial talks with Amprion did not bring any clarity in this regard.

Construction of a replacement bridge possible

Hagen and Herdecke emphasize the importance of the bridge for recreational value in the region. The route of the Ruhrtalradweg leads over the building. And if you want to circle the Hengsteysee, you have to cross the bridge at the weir. On sunny weekends it is heavily frequented by pedestrians and cyclists.

From the Herdeck town hall it is said: A bridge at this point is indispensable, if necessary you have to think about a replacement building. At the moment, none of those involved want to determine what the future of the bridge will look like. Further discussions in the course of the year should clarify this question.

We will also report on this topic on March 21, 2023 in the local time on the radio on WDR 2.