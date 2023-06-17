Future of employment 2023

Based on information from DANE The average unemployment rate in Colombia during the period between 2000 and 2019 was 11.5%, the highest average level among the main Latin American economies.

According to the Observatory of the Economic and Social Situation of the Universidad de los Andes, the malfunctioning of the labor market in Colombia is reflected in four symptoms: “high unemployment rates, prevalence of labor informality, which is related to the disproportionate concentration of employment in micro-enterprises and in self-employed workers, finally unequal results between different demographic groups in the labor market, especially in women and youth”.

Several studies show that being unemployed generates anxiety, stress, depression, and emotional imbalance that could even lead to suicide. It should be noted that job creation does not have magic formulas, it requires pragmatic measures connected with business management and overcoming the stimuli of tax exemptions, which among other things, at least in the last two decades, have not shown significant improvements.

Labor reforms erupt with recipes that seek to reduce unemployment, however, the mixture of ingredients has ended in trouble. But the country cannot continue postponing the necessary reforms to make the labor market less unequal and inefficient, in order to generate income for Colombian households.

The government of President Gustavo Petro also brought its labor reform under its arm. Within hours of being presented in the Congress of the Republic, multiple objections appeared. It is hardly normal for this to happen in an ideologized and polarized country. However, the contributions made by Banco de la República regarding stability in the labor market and the quantitative analysis of some impacts of the labor reform bill have been valuable. Likewise, what was highlighted by Fedesarrollo, about the “increase in labor costs, because they would have an impact on unemployment and informality, further aggravating the problem of coverage of the pension system.” Banco de la República and Fedesarrollo are institutions of great technical contribution, reason enough for the government to consider their recommendations, which have been discussed in the Congress of the Republic.

On the other hand, it is also unavoidable to appreciate the variables that the context shows us. I refer to the reports made since 2016 by the World Economic Forum. The most recent released in April of the term tracks the impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution on the labor market and identifies the potential scale of disruption and occupational growth along with strategies to empower job transitions.

The fourth edition of the Future of Jobs report expands its scope beyond technological change to consider and address the impact on the labor market driven by technological advances, such as generative artificial intelligence (AI), and economic, energy, and geopolitical disruptions. and growing social and environmental pressures. In this sense, the companies surveyed must redesign their strategies to face the wave of increasing and decreasing jobs. Artificial intelligence and machine learning specialists top the list of fast-growing jobs, followed by specialists in sustainability, business intelligence analysts, energy transition and climate change mitigation. On the other hand, administrative or secretarial functions decrease faster, and it is expected that bank tellers and employees related to the postal service, tellers, ticket clerks, and supply chain and logistics decrease faster.

The transformation of jobs and skills has a significant impact on businesses, governments and workers around the world. For this reason, it is crucial that the labor reform be built in consensus and understood as a greater good for Colombia, because the common objective is to solve a persistent problem that presents negative balances.