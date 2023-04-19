Future wastes two precious points and clears the way for Al-Ahly to move away from the lead

Future wasted two valuable points in the race for the top spot with Al-Ahly, after it tied without goals with its host, Tala’a Al-Jaish, today, Wednesday, in the Egyptian Premier League.

Future raised its score to 49 points from 24 matches, in second place, four points behind Al-Ahly, the leader from 21 matches.

Vanguards of the Army raised its score to 18 points from 23 matches, in the 17th and penultimate place.

Future completed the final minutes of the match with ten players, after Mahmoud Merhi was sent off in stoppage time for the second half, to obtain a second warning.

Pharco advanced to seventh place by defeating its guest Ghazl El Mahalla 3-1.

Pharco increased its score to 35 points from 26 matches, while Ghazl El-Mahalla’s score stopped at 30 points from 25 matches, in 11th place.

Ahmed Fouad Farko put him in front in the 42nd minute, after he took advantage of a rebound from the hand of Ghazl El Mahalla goalkeeper and returned the ball to the net.

Mahmoud Hamada doubled the score for Pharco in the 65th minute with a powerful shot from outside the area.

Ahmed Al-Sagiri reinforced Pharco’s lead with the third goal in the 70th minute, taking advantage of the goalkeeper’s wrong exit.

Ghazl El Mahalla narrowed the difference by Abdul Rahman Atef in the 82nd minute with a powerful shot from outside the area.

The National Bank deepened the wounds of its guest, Haras al-Hodood, after it defeated it 1-0.

Al-Ahly Bank took a step away from the relegation zone, after raising its balance to 23 points from 25 matches, and advancing to 15th place, while Haras Al-Hodoud’s balance froze at 16 points from 24 matches in last place, and it is very close to being the first to be relegated at the end of the season.

The only goal of the match was scored by Mahmoud Sayed in the 22nd minute, after receiving a perfect cross from Mohamed Hilal, to hit a powerful header into the net.

Hilal scored a second goal for the National Bank in the 63rd minute, which was canceled by the referee due to offside.

