Future waters, from nightmare to hope

Jaiber Ladino Guapacha*

Recovering the relationship with water is the proposal of Juan Álvarez (2019) for our contemporary world. Through a series of trips carried out by a group of cuhubaxies, an altered geography of planet earth is traveled, which is new despite certain familiar place names. A cataclysm, of anthropogenic origin, has caused the continental divisions to be reduced to a known world, in which the journeys of these “women” take place: the southern craton and the northern craton. There is no access to the rest of the planet because there is a toxic curtain that prevents it and that is precisely a milestone for the story to continue.

Now, from the latitudes in which the story takes place, it is still interesting to think that one of the largest food pantries for those who survived the planetary disaster, is found, precisely, in what we could identify as the Cundiboyacense highlands: The collection of food occurs in “the eighty plots of bioremediated soil of the old Tenza valley”. What could be an arbitrary choice ceases to be so when the keys offered by the same work are brought up to read a tribute to the Chibcha culture. Three facts that associate this pre-Hispanic family with a philosophy of water confirm this idea at first.

the triad

This triad consists of referencing some mythical events and community celebrations with the places to which reference is made. When born from Bachué, the chibchas had their origin in the sacred lagoon of Iguaque. When they were punished with the flood for their wickedness, Bochica saved them by breaking the rock of the Tequendama waterfall. The political, military and religious power was centered on the Guatavita lagoon with a golden solemnity and a mystical liturgy.

However, the echo of this indigenous group stands out in the use of various terms of the Muisca language. To start, the protagonists, generically called VH or TH plus the indication of the sector they come from, are biotechnological beings created by human beings, with AI, to: “restore the water cycle and prepare a transmission that discovers, for our coterrícolas, the prodigious modular water” (ib., 44). These women are called “cuhubaxies”, whose root cuhuba can be translated as sister/or younger plus Xíe or Síe, the name of the goddess of water.

Likewise, the recurring use of the expression “síansucaxie qasquamuê” expressed in moments of anguish as a mantra to ward off bad feelings and bring hope a little closer, can be traced to the roots insuca (to give voice), Síe, Sía (goddess of water ), qasqua (to turn, transform) and mué (you, you, submercé). May we be the voice of the water, transformed into it? That when pronouncing water we are in it?

However, returning to the idea of ​​cuhuba as the younger sister of water, it ratifies an idea of ​​care when the Inorganic Narrative Algorithm -ANI- sends the following message to its recipients:

“After restoring the hydrological cycle, you will be the first living beings to cross, and depending on how you do it, if you do it, and you will have to do it, you will found a culture. That of the restored hydrological cycle: a single modular water protected by the world. Be hesitant, but fully surrender to the ethos of species empathy and its bond to Earth.”

A biodesign

The cuhubaxies, despite being endowed with a “biodesign of increased ranges, as well as their ability to modulate brain electrical frequencies” (ib., 54) also have enhanced human capabilities: they are not pure entities that have appeared out of nowhere. like angels or lacking feelings or will as robots might be programmed. Along with them are the “kipús colleagues”, androgynous characters who can fulfill complex tasks due to their origins, since they descend from…

“people who, before the cataclysm, carried out street jobs on the hyper-contaminated margins of high-altitude cities; people who developed protective membranes of facultative anaerophobic bacteria in their lungs. Messengers, garbage recyclers, street vendors. After the cataclysm they were the first to manage to get out into the open air for long periods of time.”

Despite this alteration that biodesign implies, rebellion, as a trait of humanity, becomes the catalyst that makes the narrative an adventure through this dystopian universe. Disobeying the Algorithm, disconnecting at times from the information broadcasts that this matrix sends to let them know about the past, leads them to confront the powers that still do not know how to manage a possible world.

Structure

Hence the value of this kind of dialogic structure in which the six voices of the ANI and the seven testimonies of the cuhubaxies alternate, because while the Algorithm tries to implant in them an official version of the past, they give an account of the restoration that it can transcend the narrow sight of the surviving humans. One of the most interesting examples occurs when the ANI narrates the nuclear fission that created the “geophysicalchemicalbiological” imbalance suffered by planet Earth. The official version says that…

“There was a crazy point in the second half of the 20th century, and well into the 21st century, in which uranium isotopes were transformed into the basic fuel of what they called nuclear reactors, where they contained and controlled fission chain reaction operations. to produce energy

Faced with this position that reduces human responsibility, the cuhubaxies demonstrate their dissatisfaction by asking new questions that the ANI has no way to answer and almost appears out of the box -despite being an AI-:

“That?! No, wait, they’re confusing periods… Nuclear power weapons?! No way! Such weapons ceased to exist long before the civilian nuclear power industry languished at the hands of clean energy. That…?! Damn.”

* @JáiberLadino