Futurism and Europe. Speak Fabio Benzi, curator of the great Dutch exhibition – Mondo

– The only true Italian avant-garde: we have always imagined Futurism like this, detaching it, perhaps with a bit of superficiality, from the lively artistic context that animated the European continent in the first decades of the 20th century. At the Kröller-Müller Museum in Otterlo, Holland, an exhibition is ready to refute clichés. From 29 April to 3 September,(Futurism and Europe. Aesthetics of a new world ) will talk about the links between the futurist movement and the international avant-garde. And the twists will not wait.The curator of the project is the art historian Fabio Benzi, university professor and author of numerous publications on the figurative arts between the 19th and 20th centuries, who in the past has collaborated on important exhibitions on Futurism: one of these, Italian Futurism, 1909–1944: Reconstructing the Universe (2014), has gone down in history as the most visited exhibition ever at the Guggenheim Museum in New York.

In the halls of the Dutch museum, which is known to the general public for its superb collection of Van Gogh paintings, works from museums and private collections from eight countries (Italy, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Greece, the United States, the Netherlands and Russia ) are witnesses to a history of contacts, influences and relationships that have so far been very little known, which unfolds from Rome to Moscow, from Milan to Weimar and Paris. Among the protagonists we recognize artists such as Giacomo Balla, Umberto Boccioni, Fortunato Depero, and then Sonia Delaunay, Le Corbusier, Fernand Léger, Walter Gropius, El -Lissitsky, Vladimir Tatlin, Alexander Rodchenko, Theo van Doesburg, Gerrit Rietveld, in a journey that it crosses the twentieth-century avant-garde from Cubism to the Bauhaus, from De Stijl to Constructivism. A common thread runs through the entire project: the not negligible influence – yet long kept silent – that Futurism exerted on the artistic universe of Europe at the beginning of the 20th century.

Luigi Russolo, The revolt, 1911 I Courtesy Kroller-Muller Museum, Otterlo

We asked Professor Benzi why such a story remained unknown for almost a century. “After the Second World War, Italian critics were very ungenerous with Futurism due to its relations with Fascism, which in reality were limited to a short period between 1919 and 1920”, explains Benzi: “Even today many Futurist masterpieces they are in New York because our museums refused to buy them at the time. In truth, the Futurist movement also included Communists and Bolsheviks, and even Anatoly Lunacharsky, Soviet culture minister, was convinced in the early 1920s that Filippo Tommaso Marinetti was one of the most interesting intellectuals of the moment! In the European context, on the other hand, the irrepressible vitality of the movement had aroused quite a few jealousies: often the influence of the futurists was censored precisely by those who owed them a debt. Arrogant and noisy, convinced they were the best, the futurists attracted attention, but not sympathy”.

“This exhibition”, continues Benzi, “finally wants to highlight how much Futurism was an extremely vital point of emanation for all the European avant-gardes, recounting how its paths crossed those of movements such as De Stijl in Holland, Cubism in France, Constructivism in Russia… A new perspective, which has aroused a lot of enthusiasm among international scholars, to the point that Yale University Press, the most sophisticated and demanding art publishing house in the world, fought to have the English edition of the exhibition catalog : the volume fills a considerable void”.



Filippo Tommaso Marinetti, Corrado Govoni, Francesco Cangiullo, Paolo Buzzi, Parole in liberty / vowel consonants numbers I Courtesy Kroller-Muller Museum, Otterlo

How did Futurism come to influence geographically distant artists?

“If the influence of Futurism was so pervasive, we owe it to Marinetti. Despite being at the dawn of modernity, Marinetti understood that in the modern world communication is everything. He was a very wealthy man and spent all his money on Futurism. Every time he published a manifesto of the movement, he sent it to thousands of intellectuals all over the world, from Japan to Argentina. He had a crazy mailing list, also thanks to his past with Poetry, a magazine published in Paris in Italian and French, through which he had close relationships with the most important critics, intellectuals and men of letters of the time. At the time, the post office was very fast: in 24 hours the whole world knew the latest news of Futurism. Those who could not see the paintings were impressed by the ideas”.

What was the contribution of Futurism to European art of this period?

“With Futurism, art explodes, it comes out of the space of the painting, of the frame. Any object can become a work of art, because a project of total regeneration of the world is underway, modernity must be brought into every aspect of daily life. it is an idea that will infect all the European avant-gardes, involving theatre, nightlife, furniture, toys, even crockery… In this sense, Futurism sweeps away academia from the art world. In Cubism, which was also influenced by Futurism, Picasso and Braque did nothing but paint landscapes, still lifes and portraits, that is, the themes of the academy, albeit in new ways. In Futurism, instead, the renewal starts from the subject. The Bauhaus, which was born in the first post-war period, will borrow from Futurism the attention for the applied arts, the desire to transform everyday reality into a landscape of modernity. German artists will achieve all this in their own way, but the idea behind it is of a futurist matrix”.



Giacomo Balla, Project for a Red and Black Salon, 1918 I Courtesy Kroller-Muller Museum, Otterlo

What relationship did the Futurists have with the artists of the other avant-garde? Did they know each other personally?

“The avant-garde artists almost all knew each other directly. Rome was a great crossroads and for artists passing through the city, Balla’s house was a regular stop. The same goes for Marinetti’s house in Milan. We have documented countless contacts between the artists. For example, in the archive of Theo van Doesburg, the most significant exponent of the Dutch De Stijl movement, I found correspondence between him and Balla. From the letters it emerges that they knew each other personally, that van Doesburg had gone to Rome. I also found photos of Balla’s works, in particular of the Bal Tic Tac, from which van Doesburg will take inspiration for the Cafè l’Aubette in Strasbourg, a cornerstone of avant-garde architecture in nightclubs. Well, the starting idea came from Balla”.

What other interesting stories did you discover during your research?

“A very amusing anecdote concerns Sonia Delaunay, who is remembered for having introduced the concept of avant-garde into fashion. For her husband, the painter Robert Delaunay, Futurism had already caused some problems. The French critic had noticed a certain futurist air in her paintings. Feeling belittled, Delaunay had re-dated a number of works to show that he had arrived at those solutions first. But this is known history. In 1914 in Paris Balla published the Manifesto of the Futurist dress. Sonia makes a dress that she calls ‘simultaneous dress’: it is in all respects a futuristic dress! In the throes of family vice, she dates it to 1913. During my research I came across a revealing photograph, where the artist is holding a book by Ricciotto Canudo, Transplants. Delaunay created a fabric cover with cutouts from the simultaneous dress, so the two creations are contemporary. But there is a problem: as demonstrated by the dedication of the volume, now kept in the Bibliothèque Nationale in Paris, the artist received the book from Canudo in the spring of 1914, after the publication of the Manifesto by Balla. This is one of the many stories collected in the exhibition catalogue, which illustrate the contrasted dialectic between Futurism and the other avant-gardes”.



Giacomo Balla, Futurist Dress, 1920 I Courtesy Kroller-Muller Museum, Otterlo

What kind of experience does it offer? Futurism and Europe with visitors to the Kröller-Müller Museum?

“The journey begins with a story from the 1912 exhibition at the Galerie Barnheim-Jeune in Paris, which is the moment in which the futurists made themselves known throughout Europe. Visitors are welcomed by the paintings exhibited in that historic exhibition. Then the scene opens on the numerous innovations of Futurism, in sculpture for example, with Boccioni, Balla and Depero: through a series of comparisons it is possible to notice how all the mobile sculpture of the Bauhaus derives from their intuitions. But the thickest part concerns the explosion we were talking about just now, the encroachment of art into every field of daily life, which was made by the avant-gardes of every country. In the exhibition this comes out in a very articulated way, with sections dedicated to fashion, design, theatre, dance…”.



Umberto Boccioni, The forces of a street, 1911 I Courtesy Kroller-Muller Museum, Otterlo

Comparisons are a constant in the exhibition… What gems will we discover along the way?

“There is a tea service created by Benedetta Marinetti when she was not yet married to Marinetti, which takes up the theme of Balla The idea arises, stylized flowers. The geometric and modern shape is identical to that of a service designed by Gerrit Rietveld, a great architect of De Stijl in the same years, which is now missing, but which we were able to document in the exhibition thanks to period photos. Rietveld’s service is monochrome, Benedetta Marinetti’s is very colourful, but the unusual shape clearly indicates a contact between the two. We don’t know who took up the other’s idea, but there is an exchange, it’s intense and perhaps even more intriguing because we don’t know its direction. The artists were building a new world, wherever they were they knew they were doing the same job”.

Is it true that Helene Kröller-Müller, the collector who founded the Otterlo museum, regretted having neglected Futurism in her collection?

“Helene Kröller-Müller was a very cultured and intelligent woman, who managed to put together a crazy collection: ninety Van Goghs, including some great masterpieces, and then Seurat, Picasso, the most important modern painters… There are also Futurist works. Helene recognized an important role to Futurism that she would have liked to explore further in the collection. After some time, the exhibition thus fulfills a wish of the founder of the museum”.

Giacomo Balla, Futurist genius, 1925 I Courtesy Kroller-Muller Museum, Otterlo