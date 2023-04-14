The exhibition FuturLiberty in progress in Milan until 3 September and set up in two different locations, the Museo del Novecento and Palazzo Morandois a beautiful unpublished story between painting and applied arts.

Idesigned to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the historic English company of Liberty fabrics and to present the new collection designed by Federico Forquetraised in the Balenciaga school, a couturier with architectural forms and a strong innovative imprint, the exhibition shows two converging souls.

At the Museo del Novecento, the itinerary goes in search of the points of contact between two powerful avant-gardes of the early twentieth century, the Futurism Italian and the Vorticism English. At Palazzo Morando, on the other hand, the cultural roots of Liberty are explored where the intertwining of the popular and the artistic, between the everyday and the sought-after is knotted in a surprising dialogue.

In designing the new line of Liberty fabrics, Forquet looks at Futurism as a dynamic trend, full of ideas. And the suggestions are innumerable, from the geometric, cadenced and frenetic chromatic fragmentation of the paintings by Gino Severini to the vibrant luministic liveliness of the Interpenetrations Of Giacomo Balla. It is Balla who still directs the gaze along this path with his visionary Futurist reconstruction of the universewhere even the clothes and furnishings of the house move to the rhythm of fast lines and dazzling colors in a playful spirit.

Before Forquet, another creative star of the Liberty stable, Bernard Nevill, chief designer since the early 1960s, had tried to break with tradition by looking for those signs that have transformed the vision of art and the world. His gaze had focused on the works of the group of English vorticists who, through the magazine “Blast”, revolutionized the artistic forms of the past with overwhelming audacity in the mid-1910s.

Returning to today, the real deus ex machina of this titanic undertaking in terms of the number and variety of works on display, it is Ester Coen, scientific curator of the exhibition. Coen has selected over 200 works from the futurist movement that bear the signature of Giacomo Balla, Gino Severini, Umberto Boccioni, Carlo Carrà e Fortunate Depero and vorticist paintings by contemporary Englishmen, such as Percy Wyndham Lewis e Christopher Nevinson.





The spark originated over a hundred years ago. Acting as a traît d’union between Italy and Great Britain, two worlds so different yet so dynamic in that particular historical moment, was a leading figure: the poet Filippo Tommaso Marinetti. In 1914 “the caffeine of Europe” had been printed il manifesto Vital English Art signed together with the English painter Christopher Nevinson. “I am an Italian futurist poet who passionately loves EnglandMarinetti wrote. “I want to cure English art of the most serious disease: traditionalism. I therefore have every right to speak loudly and bluntly and to give the signal for battle with my friend Nevinson, an English futurist painter.”

An avant-garde intellectual, coming from an international milieu (Marinetti was born in Egypt to an Italian family and had attended French schools), the leader of Futurism fought a lifetime against conservatism and clichés, in favor of a regenerative cultural and artistic movement , audacious and revolutionary capable of looking to the future without ever losing sight of the goal of exporting its magnificent unconventional creature to the world.

Words that were music to the ears of the English who have probably always had in their DNA the germ of modernity that re-emerges in history at times. In fact, the English are not slow to understand the meaning of those words and immediately treasure them.

“Studying the archives it emerged that in the crucial moments of history, Liberty entered life, tried to grasp the pulse of what was happening in the world, listening to people’s emotions” says Ester Coen. “She has penetrated reality, through her lines and her colours, with a charge of hope, challenging the same floral symbology that has always been associated with her brand. Reacting first to cold, mechanical industrialization, and then to a leaden world when emerging from the darkness and horror of the Second World War was an imperative act of responsibility, Liberty sent forth a message of new strength. Drawing on the sources of that history of ruptures and creations, on the forms and expressions of the historical avant-gardes, on those movements – Futurism and Vorticism – which have instilled a charge of exceptional vitality to move away from a weakened and resonant past, was the most radical and innovative inspiration.”



It was the last decade of the nineteenth century, when Mister Arthur Lasenby Liberty transformed his emporium of exotic objects into a fantastic adventure of revolution in design and society. Craftsmanship becomes art, it enters middle-class homes and the people’s imagination.

The starting point of this evocative story is the city of Milan, the pivot of an exhibition that is polarized around two museums but which extends to the whole city, always open to new trends and which in particular has made Liberty a fashionable style , in architecture and the decorative arts.

“Milan loves Liberty style without even remembering that the name derives from a company, the company of Mr. Liberty.” he claims Gianfranco Maraniello, director of the Museo del Novecento. “In collaboration with Liberty London, a still active company, the exhibition traces an extraordinary story that begins in the early twentieth century and reaches the most recent times, passing through different and innovative moments such as those of the pop culture of the sixties, crossing figures of great masters, of great artists but also of pop singers like David Bowie. FuturLiberty it is an exhibition that forces you to get to know the city, to travel and move, and to build a visual apparatus to continually rediscover Liberty: in homes, in city buildings, in architecture, in essence to rediscover who we are.”

Milan, where Marinetti habitually resided (a plaque on the corner of Corso Venezia and Via Senato recalls where the poet’s residence/editorial office was), is also the city that today hosts the most important exhibition gallery dedicated to Futurism in a museum in the world , the Museum of the Twentieth Century.

The two souls of the exhibition reveal themselves to the visitor a little at a time. “At the Museo del Novecento I wanted to represent the dialogue between the two avant-gardes, Futurism and Vorticism, in a very important historical moment, that is, in the years preceding the outbreak of the First World War, full of energy and a very important, fundamental and extraordinary projection towards the future” continues Ester Coen.

“At Palazzo Morando there are above all works that show the relationship with daily life, that is, how the artists projected themselves to imagine a more lively, more cheerful, more lively life as Giacomo Balla did, for example. The exhibition highlights the fruitful relationship between the English fabric company and the artistic world, divided into three moments: the first underlines the link between Liberty and William Morris and the Arts & Crafts, the second moment born from the collaboration with Bernard Nevill in the during the seventies, at the time of Swinging London when David Bowie wore a dress made with Liberty fabrics, and the third moment with Federico Forquet and his collection of new fabrics inspired by Futurism. This is why there are so many works by Giacomo Balla and Depero”.