Fuxin City launched the “Warming Fuxin, Gathering Forces and New Breakthroughs” Learning from Lei Feng’s voluntary service activities, vigorously promoting the spirit of Lei Feng, cohesively revitalizing the majestic power

Date: 2023-03-06

Source: Fuxin News Network

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Mao Zedong and other revolutionaries of the older generation commemorating the inscription for Comrade Lei Feng. On the morning of March 5, our city held the launching ceremony of the “Warming Fuxin, Gathering Forces and New Breakthroughs” voluntary service activity of learning from Lei Feng at Yulong Lake Square, deeply studying and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on carrying forward the spirit of Lei Feng, and actively promoting the spirit of learning in the new era. Lei Feng activities have been deepened and expanded, vigorously promoting the voluntary service spirit of dedication, friendship, mutual assistance, and progress, and empowering Fuxin to achieve comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs.

Hu Tao, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and director of the Municipal Civilization Committee, attended the launching ceremony, presented the flag to the representatives of the “Juli New Breakthrough” Party member volunteer service team and the youth volunteer service commando team, and announced the official launch of the event. Fu Zhihong, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and Zhang Ying, chairman of the CPPCC, attended the launching ceremony.

At the launching ceremony, responsible comrades of the Municipal Commercial Bureau, Municipal Taxation Bureau, Youth League Committee, and Zhonghui Volunteer Service Team made speeches respectively. Representatives of outstanding volunteers read out the activity proposal.

The spirit of Lei Feng is the spirit of the times that combines the traditional virtues of the Chinese nation with the glorious ideology of communism. Over the past 60 years, in the fertile soil of Fuxin, one generation after another has learned to spread and practice the spirit of Lei Feng, and the activity of learning from Lei Feng has shown lasting and vigorous vitality. Especially since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, our city has thoroughly implemented the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on carrying forward the spirit of Lei Feng, and promoted the activities of learning from Lei Feng in the new era to continuously expand the content, innovate the form, and enrich the carrier. Lei Feng-style advanced collectives and exemplary figures have injected strong spiritual power into the transformation and revitalization of Fuxin in the new era, and played a positive role in creating a social atmosphere of unity and friendship and promoting the harmonious progress of social civilization.

The launching ceremony required that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the key year to implement the “14th Five-Year Plan”, and the first year to implement the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs. The majority of cadres and masses in the city must deeply grasp the connotation and practical requirements of the Lei Feng spirit of the times, vigorously promote the Lei Feng spirit, devote themselves to tackling difficulties and breakthroughs with high passion and belief in victory, promote reform and development with a state of making contributions and giving up others, and gather together a comprehensive Revitalize the mighty force of New Breakthrough three-year action. It is necessary to actively promote the new expansion of the activities of learning from Lei Feng in the new journey, so that more people can act under the banner of learning from Lei Feng, build a brand of volunteer service, let the volunteer service activities of learning from Lei Feng integrate into daily life, integrate into the construction of honest Fuxin and the creation of a national civilized city, and let Lei Feng The spirit blooms more brightly in the new era.

Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Minister of Propaganda Wang Yimin presided over the launching ceremony and delivered a speech.

After the launching ceremony, the participating leaders visited the publicity display of the voluntary service activity of learning from Lei Feng.

More than 200 members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Haizhou District, Xihe District, Taiping District, Youth League Committee, Municipal Red Cross Society, Municipal Taxation Bureau, and Fuxin Water Group volunteer representatives attended the launching ceremony.