Fuxin held a key project “green approval season” mobilization meeting to improve the efficiency of project approval and win the opening battle

Date: 2023-02-23

Views: 110

Source: Fuxin News Network

Editor in charge: Li Yan



Text Size: Large Medium Small

On February 22, the Office of the Municipal Business Environment Construction Leading Group organized a mobilization meeting for the city’s key project “Green Approval Season”.

The meeting conveyed and learned the “Fuxin City Optimizing the Business Environment to Help the “Double Thousands and Double Hundreds” Key Project “Green Approval Season” Implementation Plan”, read out the “Green Approval Season” proposal, and relevant key departments made statements.

The meeting emphasized that, first, we must establish a clear orientation of “project is king”, establish a sense of active service to enterprises, adhere to active, precise, and efficient services, help enterprises fully understand policies, make good use of policies, and fully utilize policies, and actively promote high-efficiency key projects. Approval and fast landing. Second, we must implement the “green approval season” and achieve “early”, “fast” and “excellent”. Before entering the approval process, the approval department should intervene early to provide advanced guidance for key projects. Within the framework permitted by the law, boldly use “acceptance with vacancies” and “parallel approval” to minimize the time limit for approval and increase the speed of project approval procedures. At the same time, further optimize the approval process, reasonably shorten the time limit for approval, and provide high-quality services to project units by means of “notification and commitment”, “full-process agency” and “relief handling”. The third is to strengthen the implementation of responsibilities and grasp projects. The “top leader” takes the lead in planning and researching major issues, supervising and supervising important matters, and coordinating and solving difficult contradictions. Our city has made a contribution to winning the opening battle of the “year of breakthroughs”.