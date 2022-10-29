Resolutely implement the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government

Seize the critical period and fight the tough battle

The city’s epidemic prevention and control work video scheduling meeting was held

Lin Baojin presided over and delivered a speech, Wu Xiande made work arrangements

Fuzhou News Network, October 29th (Fuzhou Daily reporter Zhao Xinyue Pan Qian)On the 28th, Lin Baojin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over a video scheduling meeting for the city’s epidemic prevention and control work at the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters to implement the instructions of Yin Li, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, and Governor Zhao Long, and the Provincial and Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Conference. According to the deployment requirements of the Chamber of Commerce, video connections are made to counties (cities) and districts to re-supervise and implement the current epidemic prevention and control work. Mayor Wu Xiande made work arrangements.

Lin Baojin pointed out that at present, the epidemic situation in our city is still complicated and severe, and the social transmission chain is still unblocked. The whole city must remain vigilant, deeply understand the complexity and arduousness of the current epidemic prevention and control work, carry forward the spirit of continuous fighting, focus on the key points of work, keep an eye on key links, take quick and decisive measures, resolutely curb the spread of the epidemic, and achieve social zero as soon as possible Target.

Lin Baojin emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen organizational leadership, promote regional nucleic acid screening quickly and efficiently, and comprehensively find out the bottom line through door-to-door sweeping and data comparison to ensure that all inspections should be carried out; it is necessary to dynamically adjust strategies, set sampling points scientifically and reasonably, and guide The masses do not get together or gather to prevent cross-infection; it is necessary to optimize the collection process, speed up the transfer speed, strengthen the overall planning, and effectively prevent the backlog of samples. It is necessary to improve the speed of “chasing the sun”, optimize the tracking and control mechanism of the sun, and ensure that all risk personnel are locked and controlled at the first time. It is necessary to accurately delineate medium and high risk areas, give play to the roles of community grid members and volunteers, implement hard isolation without compromise, and at the same time provide meticulous and practical services to ensure the basic living materials and medical needs of the masses. It is necessary to strengthen the reserve of isolation points, speed up the renovation and construction of isolation sites, tap potential and expand capacity, and reserve sufficient isolation rooms to the maximum extent. All departments at all levels must mobilize extensively, mobilize cadres, support the grassroots, and jointly win the battle of epidemic prevention and control. Frontline staff of epidemic prevention and control should enhance their awareness of self-protection and ensure their own health and safety.

Wu Xiande emphasized that it is necessary to continuously improve the command system, give full play to the strength of special work classes, promote flat management, and ensure smooth links, sufficient strength, and scientific handling. It is necessary to do a good job of regional nucleic acid detection in detail, continuously optimize the process of “collection and inspection report”, standardize the on-site management of sampling points, and ensure that nucleic acid detection is accurate, safe and efficient. It is necessary to speed up the transfer of “chasing the sun”, so as to review the original tube at the same time, re-collect and test at the same time, manage and control the personnel in the tube at the same time, and carry out preliminary flow adjustment at the same time. It is necessary to strengthen precise management and control, classify and implement measures such as “staying out of the area, picking things at different peaks”, “personal protection, and avoiding gatherings” in risk areas, strengthen humanistic care, and refine warm-hearted services to make epidemic prevention stronger and warmer. We must go all out to ensure production and supply, carefully implement the health monitoring of production-oriented enterprises, supermarket employees, environmental disinfection, closed-loop management, etc., and do a good job in supplying important goods for people’s livelihood, so as to minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.