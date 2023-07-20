Fuzhou Launches Policy Declaration for Leading Software Industry Enterprises with High Rewards up to 2 Million Yuan

Fuzhou Launches Declaration for Leading Enterprises in Software Industry

Fuzhou, China – Fuzhou city has announced the initiation of the 2023 annual policy declaration for leading enterprises in the software industry, as part of efforts to deepen the construction of a renowned software city in the country and establish the leading and benchmarking role of software industry giants in Fuzhou.

According to the “Notice of the Fuzhou Municipal People’s Government on Printing and Distributing the Work Plan and Policy Measures for Cultivating Leading Enterprises,” the application process for the 2023 list of leading enterprises in the software industry requires that applicant units meet certain criteria. The application items are divided into large-scale rewards, brand cultivation rewards, and major project subsidies. Once identified as leading enterprises, companies can choose to enjoy the various support measures outlined in Fuzhou City’s policies.

Among the criteria for large-scale reward declaration is that the main business income for the year 2022 must exceed specific thresholds: 500 million yuan, 1 billion yuan, 5 billion yuan, and 10 billion yuan, respectively. Additionally, the contribution to the local area must increase compared to the previous year. The rewards for surpassing these income targets are 1 million yuan, 1.2 million yuan, 1.5 million yuan, and 2 million yuan, respectively. However, this policy will not overlap with other scale growth policies in the software industry for the same year.

To apply for the brand cultivation award, companies must either be selected for the first time in 2022 as one of the “Top 100 Competitive Enterprises in Software and Information Technology Services” of the China Information Technology Industry Federation or the “Top 100 Enterprises with Comprehensive Internet Strength in China” of the Internet Society of China, have outstanding products from the China Chip of the Institute’s “China Chip” list, or continuously be selected in these two top 100 lists and show an improved ranking compared to previous years. The reward for first-time selection is 500,000 yuan, while companies that remain on the top 100 list and achieve a better ranking than previous years will receive a reward of 300,000 yuan.

For major project subsidies, companies must be recommended by the Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology and take the lead in undertaking significant software projects of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. They must also obtain project Research and Development (R&D) approval, achieve transformation, and complete project acceptance within 2022. The incentive amount will be 30% of the total investment of the project, with a maximum limit of 2 million yuan.

The declaration of the preferential policies for leading enterprises in the software industry has received widespread attention from businesses and industry professionals. It is expected that the initiative will further propel the growth and development of the software industry in Fuzhou, positioning it as a leading hub for software innovation and technology in China.

