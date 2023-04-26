Fvg GDP in 2023 will increase by 0.8%, up on estimates – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – UDINE, APRIL 26 – The GDP trend of the Fvg in 2023, even if slowing down compared to last year (+3.6%), is more favorable than the estimate of three months ago, with a forecast annual increase of 0.8%, and a positive change of +0.8% is also estimated for 2024. This is what emerges from the analysis of the Confindustria Udine Research Office on Prometeia data.



The upward revision for 2023, albeit in a global scenario where “the economic outlook continues to be marked by uncertainty”, is explained by the better-than-expected performance of business in the last months of 2022 and the first part of 2023. The context improved also thanks to the rapid drop in energy prices, to which a mild winter, more attentive behavior on the part of consumers and a rapid diversification of gas supplies contributed. The dynamics of household consumption for 2023 is estimated to be slightly lower than that of GDP, settling at +0.6%, since, despite the deceleration of inflation, Confindustria Udine notes, “the purchasing power of consumers, despite the government interventions, will still be conditioned by high prices”.



In the second half of 2023 and during 2024, consumption should return to a more sustained level of expansion (+1.3% in 2024) due to the strengthening of real disposable income. Gross fixed investments could expand by 1.8% in 2023 and then slow down in 2024, +0.7%. The contribution of exports, after the marked growth in 2022 (+9.9%), is expected to be positive again this year (+1.6%) and next (+1.8%). For the labor market, Confindustria Udine expects continued growth in employment, which increased by 2.4% in 2022 compared to 2019, while the unemployment rate should settle at 5% this year, to drop in 2024 (4 .8%). On the supply side, construction (+3.2%) and services (+1.4%) should continue to expand this year, while industry could record a slight decline (-0.7%). (HANDLE).

