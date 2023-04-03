news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, 03 APR – At 11 pm, when 1,351 sections out of 1,360 were examined, 387,762 voters out of 1,109,395 registered voted in Friuli Venezia Giulia, equal to 34.95 percent.



Obviously, we vote for the election of the President of the Region and of the Regional Council. The drop is significant if you compare it with the figure of five years ago, 2018, when 49.65% had voted at 11pm; in that part-session, however, the vote was taken in a single day.



The lowest percentage is recorded in the District of Trieste where 64,223 people went to the polls out of 211,162 registered, equal to 30.41 per cent. On the contrary, it is in the district of Udine (where, moreover, votes are also taken for the renewal of the municipal council and therefore for the mayor) that the highest percentage occurs: 38.23 per cent, i.e. 156,921 voters out of 410,423 registered. Subsequently, 100,129 voters out of 289,008 registered (312 out of 319 sections) turned up at the polls in the District of Pordenone, equal to 34.64 percent; in the District of Gorizia there were 39,799 voters out of 117,975 members (151 sections out of 153) equal to 33.73 percent. Finally, in the district of Tolmezzo there were 26,690 voters out of 80,827 members: 33.02 percent.



The data is provided by the Electoral Service of the Region.



(ANSA).

