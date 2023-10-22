Fydriszewiski scores and extends Barcelona’s lead

Guayaquil, Saturday, October 21, 2023. At the Monumental Banco del Pichincha stadium, Barcelona vs Libertad face each other, date 10 of the second phase of the LigaPro Bet593 2023. The Argentine attacker Francisco Fydriszewski scored the winning goal this Saturday by 1-1. 0 from Barcelona. Photos: José Alvarado/APi

The Argentine attacker Francisco Fydriszewski He scored the winning goal this Saturday by 1-0 Barcelona about one of the bottom of the tournament, Freedomthus expanding the lead in the local tournament, with 19 points, awaiting Delfín’s result (16 points) next Monday.

Although Barcelona won, it left doubts in its football actions under the guidance of Uruguayan coach Luis Diego López.

During the first half, Barcelona did not have clarity in its game, so there were few collective plays that it made to create spaces for its attackers against the opposing defenders.

At the end of the first half, Barcelona managed to take the lead, thanks to the opportunism of Fydrizsweski, who from close range and on the mark of two opposing defenders, touched the ball to knock the Argentine goalkeeper Juan Bolado out of action.

Barcelona was left with one less player due to the expulsion of attacker Janner Corozo, from the 71st minute.

Technician-Cumbayá

In another game, Técnico Universitario won 0-1 on its visit to Cumbayá and continued its ascending campaign in the current season, accumulating 17 points.

The attacker Adolfo Muñoz scored the goal that remains in expectation to win the second phase, under the technical direction of the Colombian Juan Pablo Busch.

To further complicate things for the Quito team, which was among the bottom of the current season’s cumulative table, Marcelo Mantilla was sent off in the 33rd minute.

Mushuc Runa-Cuenca

Mushuc Runa stopped in its quest to reach first place after the 1-1 home draw against Deportivo Cuenca.

Charles Vélez scored the local goal, while the Argentine naturalized Ecuadorian Sergio López scored the tie for Deportivo Cuenca.

López went from hero to villain, as he was sent off in the 85th minute.

Mushuc Runa was left with 16 units and Deportivo Cuenca made 11.

The tenth date will continue this Sunday with the matches: Gualaceo-Aucas; Guayaquil City-Independiente del Valle; Quito-Emelec League and will conclude next Monday with the confrontation between Universidad Católica and Delfín. EFE

