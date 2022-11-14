Chen Yan from Bali, Chang Siying from the United States

BBC Chinese correspondent

November 14, 2022 at 5:36 am Last update: 1 hour ago

image caption, U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the G20 leaders summit in Bali, Indonesia, on November 14.

On Monday, November 14, ahead of the start of the G20 summit, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has flown to Bali, Indonesia, for bilateral talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday afternoon. The latter had arrived in Bali on Sunday night.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the Taiwan issue, the situation in Ukraine and the North Korean nuclear issue. At the ASEAN summit in Cambodia last weekend, Biden stressed the importance of peace across the Taiwan Strait. He said the United States would engage in “intense competition” with China while “making sure that competition does not turn to conflict.”

Relations between the two superpowers, China and the United States, have fallen to their lowest point in decades. In recent years, from Hong Kong, Taiwan to the South China Sea, to trade imbalances and technological blockades, China and the United States have been deeply divided on a series of issues, which has caused bilateral relations to continue to decline.

image caption, President Biden watches an Indonesian cultural performance as he arrives at Ngurah Rai International Airport.

Over the past two months, Beijing and Washington have been quietly working to repair ties, U.S. officials said.

Over the past two months, Beijing and Washington have been quietly working to repair ties, U.S. officials said.

Reuters quoted an official from the Biden administration as saying that the meeting was not an isolated event, but that he was the result of a series of continuous contacts, “We had a serious, sustained, quiet, dozens of hours behind the scenes. Diplomatic interaction.”

Talk details

image caption, Students in Bali wave the flags of G20 member countries on a street near the international airport to welcome leaders attending the summit to Bali.

According to CBS, citing people familiar with the matter, for this visit, China and the United States will send a relatively small delegation and use simultaneous interpretation. The two sides are expected to read out the content of the meeting after the meeting, but there will be no joint statement. It is currently estimated that the meeting will last for a few hours, but it is not ruled out that it will be extended. If it is extended, there will be a break in the middle.

In July, the two sides began to communicate and plan for the meeting. The planning process was "serious" and "professional", but some of the contents were quite controversial. The team briefed Biden and rehearsed possible scenarios together, the people said.

It is expected that the Russian-Ukrainian issue will also become one of the contents of the discussion. Xi and Putin have grown closer in recent years due to distrust of the West, but China has been cautious after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to provide any direct material support that could trigger Western sanctions on it.

“In some areas, China and Russia have cooperated, and economic ties have further deepened and expanded,” Reuters quoted a Biden administration official as saying. “But on some big issues, I think Beijing is undeniably a little disturbed by what we’ve seen with Russia’s reckless rhetoric and behavior.”

learn friendship

image caption, The G20 summit venue provided electric motorcycle services for the interviewed media reporters. The picture shows BBC Chinese reporters going out for interviews on electric motorcycles provided by the summit.

At the level of personal relationships, few leaders are as familiar with each other as Biden and Xi Jinping. It is difficult to say whether the two can be called “old friends”, but they can be called old acquaintances.

In 2011, then-President Barack Obama sent then-Vice President Joe Biden to China to try to build a relationship with the incoming Xi Jinping. At that time, Xi Jinping went to Qingcheng Mountain in Sichuan to see the scenery, play basketball with middle school students, and then went to Chengdu for dinner. Biden said at the time that the United States was not afraid, but welcomed the rise of China.

In the less than two years after that, the two exchanged visits frequently and met at least eight times. Biden said they had private meetings for more than 25 hours.

Differences over human rights and trade issues can then be managed on the basis of broader consensus, such as working together to pull the economy out of the 2008 financial tsunami and fight terrorism.

Later, in the Trump era, Sino-US relations took a sharp turn for the worse, and Biden took office without further improvement. This Xi visit is the first time the two have faced each other again after a lapse of nine years.

Although both Qingcheng Mountain in Sichuan and Bali in Indonesia today are places with infinite scenery, the relationship between the two countries is already in a storm.

Can Sino-US relations improve?

image caption, Staff holding multi-national flags prepare for the G20 summit.

So, what will be the outcome of Biden’s first face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping after taking office in the superpower confrontation?

Biden appears to be pinning his hopes on outspokenness, such as showing the red line the United States has on the all-important Taiwan issue, as well as on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, nuclear weapons and many other divisions. While using their past personal relationships to rebuild trust.

Biden is stronger politically after the results of the U.S. midterm elections, although China still sees him as a leader with only two years left to serve.

The Chinese side also showed some kindness before the meeting. Wang Yi visited the United States before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Just after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi met with the US ambassador, and also spoke with Blinken, making three confirmations. Sexuality: First, China and the United States must find the certainty of peaceful coexistence; second, the certainty that China will continue to do business with the United States; third, the certainty that China and the United States will jointly address global challenges.

“I think China’s attitude is very clear now. It just doesn’t want to make its relationship with the United States so stiff, and wants to restore relations with the United States. The ball should be on the side of the United States now.” Liu Yawei, director of the China Program at the Carter Center in the United States, said that Biden’s general manager It is to say that Sino-US relations should build a guardrail, repeatedly emphasizing that “we are not seeking conflict”. “But China’s view is to talk about one thing and actually do another. For example, it says that it insists on ‘one China’, but it has made a lot of small moves on the Taiwan issue. So China’s thinking is whether to cooperate with you or not. , it depends on your actual actions.”

image caption, On November 14, Xi's visit will be held at the Mulia Hotel in Bali, Indonesia.

image caption, The lobby of the Mulia Hotel Bali.

On the other hand, Liu Yawei commented that the United States often does things with certainty, so that you can’t eat and go; China does most of the things with words. For example, this chip ban will draw wages from the bottom of the pot. What if the United States does not accept China’s good intentions this time and continues to increase sanctions?

“Biden and Xi Jinping meet, I hope there will be a breakthrough, but it is not very likely. Because the result of the Western interpretation of the ’20th National Congress’ is that power is more concentrated, so the perception of China is worse, then why should I I want to give you more face.” Liu Yawei explained.

“Even if it is a face-to-face meeting, it is formal. The society of the two countries has undergone tremendous changes, and each other has become the biggest opponent. This huge change is structural and cannot be reversed.” Anbang Think Tank Founder Chen Gong said that if the two countries can establish some kind of order in the future, it is worth celebrating, but the establishment of such an “order” will be very difficult. By contrast, unscrupulous competition is more common.