Home News G20 Bali summit: Xi, Biden to face new challenge to meet old acquaintances in Bali – BBC News
News

G20 Bali summit: Xi, Biden to face new challenge to meet old acquaintances in Bali – BBC News

by admin
G20 Bali summit: Xi, Biden to face new challenge to meet old acquaintances in Bali – BBC News
  • Chen Yan from Bali, Chang Siying from the United States
  • BBC Chinese correspondent

news/240/cpsprodpb/86A8/production/_127627443_biden_xi_pic1.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/86A8/production/_127627443_biden_xi_pic1.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/86A8/production/_127627443_biden_xi_pic1.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/86A8/production/_127627443_biden_xi_pic1.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/86A8/production/_127627443_biden_xi_pic1.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/86A8/production/_127627443_biden_xi_pic1.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/86A8/production/_127627443_biden_xi_pic1.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/86A8/production/_127627443_biden_xi_pic1.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/86A8/production/_127627443_biden_xi_pic1.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/86A8/production/_127627443_biden_xi_pic1.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Reuters

image caption,

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the G20 leaders summit in Bali, Indonesia, on November 14.

On Monday, November 14, ahead of the start of the G20 summit, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has flown to Bali, Indonesia, for bilateral talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday afternoon. The latter had arrived in Bali on Sunday night.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the Taiwan issue, the situation in Ukraine and the North Korean nuclear issue. At the ASEAN summit in Cambodia last weekend, Biden stressed the importance of peace across the Taiwan Strait. He said the United States would engage in “intense competition” with China while “making sure that competition does not turn to conflict.”

Relations between the two superpowers, China and the United States, have fallen to their lowest point in decades. In recent years, from Hong Kong, Taiwan to the South China Sea, to trade imbalances and technological blockades, China and the United States have been deeply divided on a series of issues, which has caused bilateral relations to continue to decline.

image source,Reuters

image source,Reuters

image source,Reuters

image source,Reuters

image caption,

President Biden watches an Indonesian cultural performance as he arrives at Ngurah Rai International Airport.

image source,Reuters

Tensions escalated further after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August, with an enraged China holding military exercises near the island and cutting off cooperation with the U.S. in eight areas, including climate change.

See also  Wu Zunyou: New crown sequelae cover a wide range of symptoms, and symptoms can last for weeks, months or even longer – yqqlm

You may also like

Libera Valbelluna, a room dedicated to the mafia...

Tlc, Urso: we need a publicly controlled network

Scarmagno, the worker who fell from a scaffolding...

The latest report on the epidemic in Beijing:...

Fano, 23, found dead and stabbed. The ex-husband...

China’s epidemic heats up: Guangdong, Henan, Chongqing and...

On a bicycle he is hit by a...

Xu Jianguo: Deeply study and implement the spirit...

Found lifeless at home in Santa Giustina, he...

Zhaoqing High-tech Zone found 1 case of abnormal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy