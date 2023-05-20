G7 Discussions on China-related Issues, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Raises Solemn Representations

In response to the Group of Seven (G7) Hiroshima summit, the joint statement and other documents mentioned the situation in the Taiwan Strait and other issues, and alluded to China with “economic coercion”. The Chinese side responded on the 20th that the G7 insisted on manipulating China-related issues and smearing and attacking China in disregard of China‘s serious concerns. China expresses strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to this, and has lodged stern representations with Japan, the host of the summit.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a document on its official website on the 20th, pointing out that the G7 keeps claiming to maintain peace across the Taiwan Strait, but never mentions its opposition to “Taiwan independence”. .

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that for the so-called “economic coercion”, the United States‘ unilateral sanctions and decoupling are the real “coercants” that politicize and weaponize economic and trade relations. China advises the G7 not to be accomplices and accomplices of economic coercion.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in Hiroshima, Japan on the morning of the 20th that G7 members are seeking to “de-risk, not decouple” with China.

