G7 pushes to accelerate implementation of ‘Travel Rule’ for crypto-assets From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. The G7 pushes to accelerate the implementation of the ‘Travel Rule’ for crypto-assets



The G7 Commission recently met in Niigata, Japan to discuss the global financial implications of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) and laws governing the transfer of crypto-assets.

The Commission reiterated its support for the development of CBDCswhile warning that further investigations are needed to ensure these assets are grounded in “transparency, the rule of law, sound economic governance, cybersecurity and data protection.”

The Commission also described the work of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in developing a handbook on CBDCs as “welcome”: the G7 is now awaiting the first set of documents, due for publication by 2023 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, which will take place in Marrakesh, Morocco on 15 October.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph