Gabo Festival denounces the authoritarian regression in Central America and the case of Zamora

An authoritarian regression that spreads through Central America like a contagious disease and the persecution against the Guatemalan journalist José Rubén Zamora Marroquín set the tone for the second day of the XI Gabo Festival this Saturday in Bogotá, which vindicates the value of the profession of reporting against threats faced by those who tell the truth.

“It is an absurd, senseless and difficult case to understand, but it is very clear where it comes from,” lamented José Carlos Zamora, son of the imprisoned journalist, who defended that his father and his colleagues “broke paradigms and began to do journalism that did not investigative journalism was done in Gautemala».

For Zamora, the Guatemalan government had three objectives in arresting his father: “To punish him personally because they find it very annoying that he has been persecuting them for years,” also “to close ‘elPeriódico'” and, finally, “to send a message to all journalists that doing journalism is a crime.

Zamora Marroquín, founder in 1990 of the newspaper Siglo Veintiuno and later of “elPeriódico”, was arrested on July 29, 2022 in a police operation that broke into his residence.

Simultaneously, the headquarters of “elPeriódico” were raided and their bank accounts seized. On June 14, the journalist was sentenced to six years in prison in a trial riddled with irregularities and widely criticized by associations for the defense of press freedom and human rights.

His case, according to his son, has made journalists from all over the world, but especially Latin Americans, “more united than ever, denouncing what these corrupt regimes want to hide.”

Threats to Central American journalism

José Carlos Zamora took the stage of the auditorium of the Gimnasio Moderno school in Bogotá to participate in a talk with other Central American journalists, including the Nicaraguan Carlos Fernando Chamorro, founder of El Confidencial, who is in exile after being persecuted by the Government of Daniel Ortega.

“Today in Nicaragua there is a total criminalization of journalism and freedom of expression,” lamented Chamorro, who considered that the Zamora case is “essentially a political case to send a message.”

And not only Nicaragua and Guatemala, the journalists recalled, but also El Salvador, Honduras and Mexico are adopting repressive practices against journalists. Precisely the Gabo Award for Excellence Recognition this year went to Honduran Jennifer Ávila, founder of Contracorriente and defender of free journalism in her country.

In this sense, the Mexican journalist Carmen Aristegui also expressed herself, for whom the judicial persecution against Zamora sends a clear message: “Many journalists will say ‘what can happen to me if José Rubén Zamora is in jail’?”

“The message is sinister, this can happen to Zamora and everyone else, it generates self-censorship, limiting fear,” added Aristegui, who lamented that a “political strategy where journalism is placed as an enemy” is spreading in Guatemala and in the region. .

The limits of humor and offense, opinion journalism and how to combat misinformation, as well as workshops on podcasts and scripts will be the focus of the agenda for this second day, which will continue on Sunday for a third and final day.

This Saturday, “Diameter” will also be presented, an application to protect journalists in risk areas that was established as the winner of the “Hackathon for journalism for peace” promoted by the EFE Agency, the Gabo Foundation and Minsait – a group company Indra-, with the collaboration of the Foundation for the Freedom of the Press (FLIP).

The Gabo Festival opened its doors for the second consecutive year in Bogotá this Friday and began with the delivery of the Gabo Awards, one of the most important awards in Ibero-American journalism, whose five categories -Text, Photography, Coverage, Image and Audio- were in hands of informants from Spain, Colombia, Peru and Brazil.

