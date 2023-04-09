Discovering the true story of Margarita Chica, the protagonist of the famous novel “breaking latest news of a Death Foretold”, by Gabriel García Márquez, and knowing the entire background of this love story was something extraordinary for the Colombian writer Nadia Celis.

This fascinating investigation into the places, characters and real events that inspired one of the most recognized novels of the Nobel Prize in Literature gave rise to “breaking latest news of a terrible love”, a story that was given after a visit by the writer to the Harry Ransom Center, Texas, where the personal files of Gabriel García Márquez lie and where Nadia Celis found an important discovery: an unpublished manuscript of “breaking latest news of a Death Foretold” that contains an unusual epilogue.

“breaking latest news of a Terrible Love” is an extraordinary exciting journey that goes beyond the limits of fiction and reality. In an interview with EL NUEVO SIGLO, Celis gave details of this investigation and what it meant for her to create this book.

EL NUEVO SIGLO: How did the idea of ​​scrutinizing a little more of what Gabriel García Márquez presented to us come about?

NADIA CELIS: “breaking latest news of a terrible love” is an investigation that arises after coming across an unpublished epilogue that was probably the penultimate manuscript before the publication of Gabriel García Márquez, which recounts the return of the spouses Ángela Vicario and Bayardo San Román (in reality, Margarita and Miguel) at the end of the novel. From that moment I set out to find out what was behind it. I am introducing the interviews with the García Márquez family piece by piece, also with people who witnessed the event, it is the part that I call in the book ‘The path of memory’, but I also investigate what has been the interpretation of the novel and what Gabriel García Márquez did with the real events that generated this type of reading.

ENS: What other treasures or mysteries could you find in the research process?

NC: There are a number of interesting things, for example, one of the chapters in my book that talks about the publishing phenomenon that was “breaking latest news of a Death Foretold” and what it meant for García Márquez’s career to consolidate himself as a universal writer and receive the Nobel Prize. of Literature and I was able to reconstruct that part thanks to other documents and files, such as newspaper clippings that compile everything that is the race to success, from when he began to publish his novels to when he was already more consecrated.

ENS: How was the experience of learning a little more about the intimacy of Gabriel García Márquez?

NC: Gratifying. There is a lot of potential for researchers in the future. There are things and facets of Gabriel García Márquez’s work that have not been explored in depth, such as his relationship with cinema. I learned a lot from that and it was a wonderful experience learning about the entire writing process of the novel, getting to know a little more about the writer, from when he arrived in Mexico and started writing scripts. At the Harry Ransom Center there are also writings about the scripts that he wrote with the students, so this story and other topics could be amplified, perhaps proposing that reading of his career as a writer, which is perhaps what we still have to work more from Colombia.

ENS: What conclusions did you reach after going through the memories of Gabriel García Márquez?

NC: It was very interesting to see the process of maturity of this genius throughout the different manuscripts of Gabo’s novels. You can see that impressive ability that is required to write great stories about him, to retain data in his head and the strategies to remind himself of what he can forget. On the other hand, there are the memories that we know, those that are published. For me as a writer it was gratifying to read his work, the one that was not published, for example, where one can already see that he was in the battle against his memory and that it was having a hard time sustaining the profession of writing in order to be able to complete it.

ENS: What did you learn as a writer when you learned more about this story?

NC: Learn about the relationship between power and love from the novelist’s point of view. While I was in the archive I realized all the substantial modifications of the novel and that was that the penultimate manuscript was in front of me. I insist that Gabriel García Márquez is a figure who still has a lot to understand, to read. In Colombia his works, his pen, are great tools that have drawn our literary culture, our society, with its beauties and riches. And that has always been my interest, to see how this painting can teach us to be better writers, how people can overcome some obstacles in society. Another very interesting aspect that I learned was how Gabriel García Márquez managed to articulate violence with his stories, a subject that became an obsession for the novelist. I was able to see García Márquez up close as a great thinker of the problem of Colombian violence. So my intention was to broaden that vision, to show him from an intimate point of view, how he spun his stories of war, of armed conflicts, the most visible affections, the abuse of power, but also of our personal relationships, of our ideas about ourselves.

ENS: Why did you title your novel “breaking latest news of a Terrible Love”?

NC: For several reasons. The first is that in the epilogue to “breaking latest news of a Death Foretold” Gabo refers to discovering that the spouses in the story had returned, that he had an affinity with the deceased, with the story of a heinous crime, and that he later actually met that secret story of a terrible love in what he himself says was his novel, but in the end one can see the transformations he made in the manuscript until the final novel that makes it even more of a heinous crime novel then. That is why I named it that way, also because in the course of investigating what has happened with this woman (Margarita), I realized that she had been the victim of a series of terrible love affairs, which included her intimate relationships with her first boyfriend. that deflowered her One of the things that I notice is that these characters act in the name of love, a terrible love.